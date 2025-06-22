When priests at Pushkar’s Brahma temple reached to touch Hariharan’s feet, a moment sparked by Hanuman Chalisa

Singer Hariharan: Singing legend Hariharan is once again in the spotlight. In a recent interview, the singer shared a special experience. He revealed that when he visited the Brahma Temple in Pushkar, a priest there honored him so much for singing devotional songs that he began touching Hariharan’s feet. Humbly, Hariharan stopped him and asked, “Maharaj ji, what are you doing?”
The priest responded, “We start our day every morning by listening to your Hanuman Chalisa.”
Hariharan shared that it brings him immense joy to see how deeply people connect with the devotional songs he has sung.
He further added, “Whether I’m in North India or the South, wherever I go, people say, ‘Sir, we listen to your Hanuman Chalisa daily."
It is a huge blessing for me. When someone listens to it, it feels as if they are including me in their prayers. What could be greater than this in India?”
Singer’s New Initiative
Meanwhile, to carry forward India’s rich musical tradition, Hariharan has launched a new initiative aimed at reaching the younger generation and enriching Indian music. He recently inaugurated SUR Music. He has also recorded a song in his own voice for this platform. Through this new initiative, he aims to present the legacy of great maestros and the beauty of Indian classical music to a global audience. He believes this effort will help promote local talent and discover new rising stars. That is why he has also welcomed Sohini Dey, a young singer.
India’s Most Viewed Video
Hariharan is not only known for his soulful voice but also holds a record for one of India’s most-viewed music videos on YouTube.
The Hanuman Chalisa uploaded by T-Series on YouTube, sung by Hariharan, has been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it the most viewed video in India.
One Singer With Multiple Roles
Hariharan was born on April 3, 1955, in Mumbai. His parents were also connected to music, so he grew up in a musical environment. He received formal training in both Hindustani and Carnatic classical music—something very few singers get. He began his career by singing his first song in the 1977 Malayalam film Gatham. This was his career starting.
He has sung in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. Remarkably, his voice sounds equally beautiful and touching in every language.