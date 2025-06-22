When priests at Pushkar’s Brahma temple reached to touch Hariharan’s feet, a moment sparked by Hanuman Chalisa

Meanwhile, to carry forward India’s rich musical tradition, Hariharan has launched a new initiative aimed at reaching the younger generation and enriching Indian music. He recently inaugurated SUR Music. He has also recorded a song in his own voice for this platform. Through this new initiative, he aims to present the legacy of great maestros and the beauty of Indian classical music to a global audience. He believes this effort will help promote local talent and discover new rising stars. That is why he has also welcomed Sohini Dey, a young singer.