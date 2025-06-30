Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Confirmed as Babu Bhaiya

Paresh Rawal’s Return to Hera Pheri 3 Speaking on the ‘The Himanshu Mehta Show‘ about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, Paresh Rawal said, “There is no controversy at all. When something is so well-loved by so many people, we need to be a little more careful. We have a responsibility towards our audience. They are sitting there, loving it so much. You can’t ignore or take these things lightly. You have to work hard and deliver for them.”

Paresh Rawal Confirms All is Well Paresh Rawal further stated, “My belief is that everyone should come together, work hard, and that’s it. There was no controversy. Everything has been resolved between us now. The film will be made as it was initially planned. What happens is that you sometimes have to fine-tune things a bit. Everyone involved is creative. Priyadarshan, Akshay, Sunil… everyone has been friends for years.” Paresh Rawal further stated, “My belief is that everyone should come together, work hard, and that’s it. There was no controversy. Everything has been resolved between us now. The film will be made as it was initially planned. What happens is that you sometimes have to fine-tune things a bit. Everyone involved is creative. Priyadarshan, Akshay, Sunil… everyone has been friends for years.”