Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Confirmed as Babu Bhaiya

Paresh Rawal React On Hera Pheri 3: The controversy surrounding the third installment of the hugely popular Bollywood film, Hera Pheri, has been resolved. Paresh Rawal had initially refused to be a part of the film. Following this, Akshay Kumar’s company, Cape of Good Films, sent him a legal notice of ₹25 crore. There were then reports that someone else might replace Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya. However, Paresh Rawal himself has now announced that the controversy has been resolved, and he will reprise his role as Babu Bhaiya.
Paresh Rawal’s Return to Hera Pheri 3
Speaking on the ‘The Himanshu Mehta Show‘ about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, Paresh Rawal said, “There is no controversy at all. When something is so well-loved by so many people, we need to be a little more careful. We have a responsibility towards our audience. They are sitting there, loving it so much. You can’t ignore or take these things lightly. You have to work hard and deliver for them.”
Paresh Rawal Confirms All is Well
Paresh Rawal further stated, “My belief is that everyone should come together, work hard, and that’s it. There was no controversy. Everything has been resolved between us now. The film will be made as it was initially planned. What happens is that you sometimes have to fine-tune things a bit. Everyone involved is creative. Priyadarshan, Akshay, Sunil… everyone has been friends for years.”
Paresh Rawal Initially Opted Out of the Film
It is noteworthy that Paresh Rawal had previously announced his withdrawal from Hera Pheri 3. He had also returned the ₹11 lakh signing amount, along with interest. The controversy remained in the headlines for several days. However, Paresh has now announced his return to the film, causing a wave of joy on social media.