scriptHera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Confirmed as Babu Bhaiya | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Confirmed as Babu Bhaiya

Big news has emerged regarding ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Paresh Rawal has announced that he will reprise his iconic role as Babu Bhaiya in the film. Read the full story.

Jun 30, 2025 / 10:08 am

Patrika Desk

Paresh Rawal return in Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal return in Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal React On Hera Pheri 3: The controversy surrounding the third installment of the hugely popular Bollywood film, Hera Pheri, has been resolved. Paresh Rawal had initially refused to be a part of the film. Following this, Akshay Kumar’s company, Cape of Good Films, sent him a legal notice of ₹25 crore. There were then reports that someone else might replace Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya. However, Paresh Rawal himself has now announced that the controversy has been resolved, and he will reprise his role as Babu Bhaiya.

Paresh Rawal’s Return to Hera Pheri 3

Speaking on the ‘The Himanshu Mehta Show‘ about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, Paresh Rawal said, “There is no controversy at all. When something is so well-loved by so many people, we need to be a little more careful. We have a responsibility towards our audience. They are sitting there, loving it so much. You can’t ignore or take these things lightly. You have to work hard and deliver for them.”
Paresh Rawal React On Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal Confirms All is Well

Paresh Rawal further stated, “My belief is that everyone should come together, work hard, and that’s it. There was no controversy. Everything has been resolved between us now. The film will be made as it was initially planned. What happens is that you sometimes have to fine-tune things a bit. Everyone involved is creative. Priyadarshan, Akshay, Sunil… everyone has been friends for years.”
Paresh Rawal React On Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal Initially Opted Out of the Film

It is noteworthy that Paresh Rawal had previously announced his withdrawal from Hera Pheri 3. He had also returned the ₹11 lakh signing amount, along with interest. The controversy remained in the headlines for several days. However, Paresh has now announced his return to the film, causing a wave of joy on social media.

News / Entertainment / Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Confirmed as Babu Bhaiya

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

National News

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

in 4 hours

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

World

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

in 4 hours

Indian Railways Adds Coaches to 46 Train Pairs, Alters Puri-Jodhpur Train Route

Jaipur

Indian Railways Adds Coaches to 46 Train Pairs, Alters Puri-Jodhpur Train Route

in 4 hours

Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

Jaipur

Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

in 4 hours

Latest Entertainment

Arti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala

Entertainment

Arti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala

12 hours ago

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

Entertainment

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

14 hours ago

Shefali Jariwala’s Passing: Hindustani Bhau’s Emotional Tribute

Entertainment

Shefali Jariwala’s Passing: Hindustani Bhau’s Emotional Tribute

15 hours ago

Shefali Jariwala's Last Wish: Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Entertainment

Shefali Jariwala's Last Wish: Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.