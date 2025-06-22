Heroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit

A Suspense-Filled Thriller Released in 2018, the film ‘Awe’, directed by Prashanth Varma, stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nitya Menen, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Initially popular in South India, it gained nationwide recognition and is available on Netflix.
Kajal Aggarwal plays ‘Kali’, a young woman struggling with multiple personality disorder. Her anxieties and hallucinations intensify, leading to suicide. Nitya Menen portrays ‘Meera’, a restaurant worker who plans a robbery with her boyfriend.
Mention of a Time Travel Machine The film opens with an individual attempting to use a time travel machine to visit his parents in the past. The narrative unfolds with interwoven characters and events, culminating in a shocking truth that leaves viewers pondering. The film’s content, twists, and acting are still remembered today. ‘Awe’ is a departure from conventional filmmaking. If you haven’t seen it, it’s definitely worth a watch.