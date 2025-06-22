Heroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit

A Suspense-Filled Thriller Released in 2018, the film ‘Awe’, directed by Prashanth Varma, stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nitya Menen, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Initially popular in South India, it gained nationwide recognition and is available on Netflix.

Kajal Aggarwal plays ‘Kali’, a young woman struggling with multiple personality disorder. Her anxieties and hallucinations intensify, leading to suicide. Nitya Menen portrays ‘Meera’, a restaurant worker who plans a robbery with her boyfriend.