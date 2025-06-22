scriptHeroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit | Heroine-led Thriller &#39;Awe (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit | Latest News | Patrika News
Heroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit

We are talking about the 2018 film ‘Awe’ which will compel you to watch the entire film. This film proved to be a hit… Read on.

Jun 22, 2025 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Thriller Film:बिना हीरो-विलेन की ये फिल्म बनी ब्लॉकबस्टर, तीन एक्ट्रेस ने मचाया था तहलका

AWE (Social media)

Thriller Film: Bollywood and South Indian film industries typically feature a hero, heroine, and villain. However, some films offer suspense and thrill that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. One such film, a thriller without a hero or villain, has resonated with audiences and become a hit. Three renowned actresses deliver powerful performances that elevate the narrative. It boasts a remarkable 7.6 rating on IMDb.

A Suspense-Filled Thriller

Released in 2018, the film ‘Awe’, directed by Prashanth Varma, stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nitya Menen, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Initially popular in South India, it gained nationwide recognition and is available on Netflix.
Kajal Aggarwal plays ‘Kali’, a young woman struggling with multiple personality disorder. Her anxieties and hallucinations intensify, leading to suicide. Nitya Menen portrays ‘Meera’, a restaurant worker who plans a robbery with her boyfriend.

Mention of a Time Travel Machine

The film opens with an individual attempting to use a time travel machine to visit his parents in the past. The narrative unfolds with interwoven characters and events, culminating in a shocking truth that leaves viewers pondering. The film’s content, twists, and acting are still remembered today. ‘Awe’ is a departure from conventional filmmaking. If you haven’t seen it, it’s definitely worth a watch.

