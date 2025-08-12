12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Heroine's Solo Blockbuster: Five National Awards Seal Success

This actress single-handedly turned a film into a blockbuster and won five National Awards, proving that talent needs no hero.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

इस हीरोइन ने बिना हीरो के फिल्म को बनाया ब्लॉकबस्टर, 5 नेशनल अवॉर्ड से किया कमाल
Gangubai Kathiawadi (Image: Patrika)

Film: In 2022, a film was released that had no hero, yet its heroine delivered such a powerful performance that the film created history. We are talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which not only dominated the box office but also swept the National Awards. This film is based on a chapter from the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by renowned author Hussain Zaidi. The film's story revolves around a girl named Ganga, who was brought to life on screen by Alia Bhatt.

A Blockbuster Without a Hero

The film depicts how Ganga is deceived by her lover, who brings her from Gujarat to Mumbai and sells her to a brothel in Kamathipura. Ganga's life changes completely. Forced into prostitution, she nevertheless maintains her self-respect and spirit of struggle. Gradually, through her courage and determination, she establishes her identity not only in the brothel but throughout Kamathipura, becoming Gangubai.

A Powerful Performance

Alia Bhatt breathed life into the character of Gangubai. Her powerful acting was praised everywhere. The film also featured Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Varun Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles, while Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance.

Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress National Award

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' performed exceptionally well at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film grossed ₹129.10 crore in India and ₹209.77 crore worldwide. The film earned Alia Bhatt the National Award for Best Actress. Furthermore, the film also won National Awards for Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer), Best Makeup Artist, Best Screenplay (Adapted), and Best Editing. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' won a total of five National Awards, proving that a good story and powerful acting can make a film successful even without a male lead.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 01:11 pm

English News / Entertainment / Heroine's Solo Blockbuster: Five National Awards Seal Success
