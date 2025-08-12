Heroine's Solo Blockbuster: Five National Awards Seal Success

Film: In 2022, a film was released that had no hero, yet its heroine delivered such a powerful performance that the film created history. We are talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which not only dominated the box office but also swept the National Awards. This film is based on a chapter from the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by renowned author Hussain Zaidi. The film's story revolves around a girl named Ganga, who was brought to life on screen by Alia Bhatt.