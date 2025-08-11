Hindi Animation Film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Achieves Rs 100 Crore Milestone

Mahavatar Narsimha Sets New Record: Hindi cinema has witnessed a new record. The animation film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ has created history by grossing over ₹100 crore at the box office. It has become the first Hindi-language animation film to join the ₹100 crore club.
The film has captivated both children and adults. Its spectacular visuals, engaging storyline, and plot based on Indian mythology have won over audiences. Since its release, the film has received an overwhelmingly positive response, and cinemas are witnessing large crowds.
Trade experts say that the success of ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ proves the existence of a large market for animation films in India. It also clearly demonstrates that animation films, made with a compelling story and excellent technique, can also break box office records.
The Hindi version of the film has earned ₹107.65 crore in just 16 days. This is the highest ever earning for any animation film in the country. In India, animation films typically struggle to reach ₹30-35 crore, making this record even more special. It's worth noting that this animated film, including animation and editing, was entirely produced in India. Now, the question is how much further this film, made on a budget of just ₹4 crore, will earn.
The film's success is evident in the public's enthusiasm. An older video is going viral on the internet, showing people immersed in devotion, performing Harikirtan (devotional singing) within the cinema hall while watching the film.
On X (formerly Twitter), Indranil Roy shared photos and videos showing people removing their shoes before the film and performing Harikirtan.