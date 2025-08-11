Hindi Animation Film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Achieves Rs 100 Crore Milestone

The Hindi version of the film has earned ₹107.65 crore in just 16 days. This is the highest ever earning for any animation film in the country. In India, animation films typically struggle to reach ₹30-35 crore, making this record even more special. It's worth noting that this animated film, including animation and editing, was entirely produced in India. Now, the question is how much further this film, made on a budget of just ₹4 crore, will earn.