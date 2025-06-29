Shefali Jariwala’s Passing: Hindustani Bhau’s Emotional Tribute

Hindustani Bhau’s Viral Video

#WATCH | Mumbai | “I have known her (Shefali Jariwala) since we participated in Bigg Boss 13. She has been like a sister to me ever since… Now I will wait for the rest of my life for her call to ring on my phone. I used to call her ‘Chupdi’. Her name is still saved in my mobile… pic.twitter.com/5E8n6ZxLhs — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025

In the video, Hindustani Bhau speaks to the media, sharing that he had known Shefali since their time on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He describes her as a sisterly figure. Bhau explains, “She would meet me at least three times a year. We often spoke on the phone, but those three meetings were special occasions we planned. She would ask me, ‘What should I cook for you?’ Now she’s gone. All I can do is wait for her call. I affectionately called her ‘Chupdi’.” He adds, “I rarely consider anyone my own. Many relationships are superficial, but some are heartfelt. Shefali was someone I truly cherished. We spoke every ten days, but this… I never could have imagined this.”