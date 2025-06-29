scriptShefali Jariwala’s Passing: Hindustani Bhau’s Emotional Tribute | Latest News | Patrika News
Shefali Jariwala’s Passing: Hindustani Bhau’s Emotional Tribute

Hindustani Bhau’s reaction to Shefali Jariwala’s death has emerged. He appears quite emotional in it. Read the full story.

Jun 29, 2025 / 02:35 pm

Patrika Desk

The death of actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves throughout India. Many are still struggling to accept the news. Her loss is deeply felt by her fans, family, the entertainment industry, and all who knew her. Amidst this shocking news, a video of Hindustani Bhau expressing his grief has gone viral on social media.

Hindustani Bhau’s Viral Video

In the video, Hindustani Bhau speaks to the media, sharing that he had known Shefali since their time on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He describes her as a sisterly figure. Bhau explains, “She would meet me at least three times a year. We often spoke on the phone, but those three meetings were special occasions we planned. She would ask me, ‘What should I cook for you?’ Now she’s gone. All I can do is wait for her call. I affectionately called her ‘Chupdi’.” He adds, “I rarely consider anyone my own. Many relationships are superficial, but some are heartfelt. Shefali was someone I truly cherished. We spoke every ten days, but this… I never could have imagined this.”

Shefali’s Post-Mortem Report

Bhau mentioned in his interview that Shefali did not have a weak heart and was a strong woman who shouldered family responsibilities. However, the cause of her death will be clarified after the post-mortem report. The police and doctors are currently investigating, and further details will be revealed upon the release of the report. Bhau is deeply saddened by Shefali’s death.

