‘Honeymoon in Shillong’: Film on Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Announced

This film, based on the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, will be a murder mystery, showcasing Raja's life, his relationship with his wife after marriage, and all the events surrounding the murder. Regarding the film, the director stated, “It is a suspense-filled murder mystery. We will try our best to portray it fairly and as close to the truth as possible. Experienced and talented actors will be cast, and filming will take place in Indore and Shillong to ensure authenticity.” The first poster of the film ‘Honeymoon in Shillong’ has also been released. The poster displays the names of the director, producer, and casting director. The film will focus on the untold aspects of Raja Raghuvanshi's life and the investigation into his murder.