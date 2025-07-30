‘Honeymoon in Shillong’: Film on Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Announced

A film is set to be made based on the true story of how a wife murdered her husband for her lover, a tale of infidelity and a shocking end. We are talking about the love story and subsequent horrific end of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi. A film is going to be made on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case from Indore. The film's title and poster have been finalized. Following this news, the people of Meghalaya hope that the tarnished image of their city will be improved.
The film being made on the Indore Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is tentatively titled ‘Honeymoon in Shillong’. It will be directed by S.P. Nimbawat. On Tuesday, 29 July, he arrived in Indore and met with Raja Raghuvanshi's family. The family has granted S.P. Nimbawat the rights to make the film, giving the director the freedom to proceed.
This film, based on the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, will be a murder mystery, showcasing Raja's life, his relationship with his wife after marriage, and all the events surrounding the murder. Regarding the film, the director stated, “It is a suspense-filled murder mystery. We will try our best to portray it fairly and as close to the truth as possible. Experienced and talented actors will be cast, and filming will take place in Indore and Shillong to ensure authenticity.” The first poster of the film ‘Honeymoon in Shillong’ has also been released. The poster displays the names of the director, producer, and casting director. The film will focus on the untold aspects of Raja Raghuvanshi's life and the investigation into his murder.
This film is based on a true event. Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore couple, went to Shillong with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi for their honeymoon, after which the couple suddenly disappeared. A few days later, Raja's body was recovered from a deep ravine in Shillong, while Sonam was apprehended by police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequent questioning of Sonam revealed several secrets, including her affair and her plot to murder her husband on their honeymoon.
However, the police have not yet fully disclosed the reasons behind the murder. The case is still sub judice. The announcement of the film, while the judicial process is ongoing, has sparked a new debate. Raja's family believes that the film will inform the public of the truth and perhaps expedite the justice process.