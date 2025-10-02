Athiran: House Full of Corpses, a Lone Girl, and a Terrifying Mystery! The Climax of This Film Will Leave You Shivering

Athiran (Image: X)
Athiran: If you are a fan of mind-bending suspense and a shocking climax, then the Malayalam mystery thriller 'Athiran', available on Jio Hotstar, could be an excellent option for you. This film is full of thrills, fear, and unexpected twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you are planning to watch a powerful story like 'Drishyam' or 'Andhadhun' this July weekend, then be sure to add 'Athiran' to your list.
In fact, this film, directed by Vivek and written by PF Mathews, was released in 2019, and since then, it has remained a favourite among OTT audiences for over six years. Its most special aspect is that the entire story revolves around the heroine, which makes it even more interesting. The film begins to slowly grip your mind as soon as it starts, and a sense of mystery and fear persists in every scene.
Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi are in the lead roles in this 2-hour and 16-minute film. Sai Pallavi's acting is the soul of this film. The story revolves around a family where all members have been murdered, and only a single girl remains in the house. Initially, you will think that the girl is mentally unstable and that she committed these murders, but as the story progresses, many shocking twists and turns come to light.
It is worth mentioning that there is a scene in the film where, upon reaching her house, Lakshmi finds corpses strewn all around, while her niece Nithya is seen playing with a thread in one room. This scene will raise countless questions in your mind.
In fact, the real thrill in the film arrives when the story moves forward by five years, and the dangerous mystery behind the murders is revealed. 'Athiran', released in Malayalam, is now also available in a Hindi dubbed version, which you can watch. This film is available not only on Jio Hotstar but also for free on YouTube. Made on a budget of six crore rupees, this film grossed 10.82 crore rupees worldwide. Indeed, it is a truly fantastic experience for fans of thrill and suspense.
