Athiran: House Full of Corpses, a Lone Girl, and a Terrifying Mystery! The Climax of This Film Will Leave You Shivering

In fact, the real thrill in the film arrives when the story moves forward by five years, and the dangerous mystery behind the murders is revealed. 'Athiran', released in Malayalam, is now also available in a Hindi dubbed version, which you can watch. This film is available not only on Jio Hotstar but also for free on YouTube. Made on a budget of six crore rupees, this film grossed 10.82 crore rupees worldwide. Indeed, it is a truly fantastic experience for fans of thrill and suspense.