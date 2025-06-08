Housefull 5 Continues Strong, Thug Life Momentum Builds

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life’s Third-Day Collection According to Sacnilk figures, Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life opened with a collection of ₹15.5 crore. On the second day, the film’s momentum slowed, and it earned ₹7.15 crore. On the third day, Saturday, 7 June, the film’s collection increased, earning a remarkable ₹7.50 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹30.15 crore. The film is not meeting the expectations of the makers and the audience, but it remains to be seen how it performs on Sunday.

Akshay’s Housefull 5 Creates a Storm on Day Two All shows of the film Housefull 5 are completely booked. The film’s Saturday collection has delighted the makers. On its opening day, Housefull 5 collected ₹24 crore. On the second day, its pace accelerated, and the film raked in a phenomenal ₹30 crore on Saturday, 7 June. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹54 crore. Sunday is still to come for the film. It is expected that Housefull 5 might create a storm on this day as well.