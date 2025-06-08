scriptHousefull 5 Continues Strong, Thug Life Momentum Builds | Latest News | Patrika News
Housefull 5 Continues Strong, Thug Life Momentum Builds

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life saw impressive box office collections on Saturday.

Jun 08, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 5, which has two climaxes, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just two days. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s film also saw a slight increase in its earnings on its third day of release. While Akshay’s Housefull 5 entered the ₹50 crore club in just two days, Thug Life is slowly but steadily making money. The weekend has benefited both films. Let’s find out what impact both films had on the box office on 7 June…

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life’s Third-Day Collection

According to Sacnilk figures, Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life opened with a collection of ₹15.5 crore. On the second day, the film’s momentum slowed, and it earned ₹7.15 crore. On the third day, Saturday, 7 June, the film’s collection increased, earning a remarkable ₹7.50 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹30.15 crore. The film is not meeting the expectations of the makers and the audience, but it remains to be seen how it performs on Sunday.

Akshay’s Housefull 5 Creates a Storm on Day Two

All shows of the film Housefull 5 are completely booked. The film’s Saturday collection has delighted the makers. On its opening day, Housefull 5 collected ₹24 crore. On the second day, its pace accelerated, and the film raked in a phenomenal ₹30 crore on Saturday, 7 June. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹54 crore. Sunday is still to come for the film. It is expected that Housefull 5 might create a storm on this day as well.

Housefull 5 and Thug Life Feature a Stellar Star Cast

The film Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Saundarya Sharma in lead roles. The film ‘Thug Life’ also boasts a large star cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Nassar, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Joju George, Sanjana Krishnamurthy, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Two Bollywood actors, Ali Fazal and Sanya Malhotra, have also acted in this film.

