Housefull 5 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark in Four Days

Housefull 5 Enters the 100 Crore Club The film Housefull 5 boasts a large and diverse star cast. This time, the makers have added a twist. Housefull 5 has two climaxes: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The entire film is the same, but the ending story differs. In one theatre, the killer in the final 10 minutes will be different from the killer in another theatre showing the film.

Housefull 5‘s Fourth-Day Collection While many viewers appreciate the film’s dual climaxes, others find it flawed. According to Sacnilk data, Housefull 5 collected ₹13 crore on Monday, 9 June. This is lower than Saturday and Sunday’s collections, but adding this to the previous days’ earnings brings the film’s total to ₹100.5 crore. The film has entered the 100 crore club.