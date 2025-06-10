scriptHousefull 5 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark in Four Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Housefull 5 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark in Four Days

Akshay Kumar’s film, Housefull 5, has entered the ₹100 crore club in just 4 days. Let’s find out the Monday collection…

Jun 10, 2025 / 12:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 Entry 100 Crore Club Day 4

Housefull 5 Collection Day 4: Shows for the film Housefull 5 are currently filling up theatres. The film is continuously making record-breaking earnings. Housefull 5 released in cinemas on 6 June and has consistently met audience expectations since its opening. The film also created a sensation over the weekend and has now, on Monday, achieved impressive earnings, joining the 100 crore club.

Housefull 5 Enters the 100 Crore Club

The film Housefull 5 boasts a large and diverse star cast. This time, the makers have added a twist. Housefull 5 has two climaxes: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The entire film is the same, but the ending story differs. In one theatre, the killer in the final 10 minutes will be different from the killer in another theatre showing the film.

Housefull 5‘s Fourth-Day Collection

While many viewers appreciate the film’s dual climaxes, others find it flawed. According to Sacnilk data, Housefull 5 collected ₹13 crore on Monday, 9 June. This is lower than Saturday and Sunday’s collections, but adding this to the previous days’ earnings brings the film’s total to ₹100.5 crore. The film has entered the 100 crore club.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹24 crore
Day 2₹31 crore
Day 3₹32 crore
Day 4₹13 crore
Total₹100.5 crore

Housefull 5 and Akshay Kumar Create a Record

It’s worth noting that ‘Housefull 5’ and Akshay Kumar have set a record. This is the second film in Akshay’s career to cross ₹100 crore in four days. Previously, Mission Mangal (released in 2019) collected ₹115 crore in four days. Its opening weekend was even higher than that of ‘Housefull 5’.

