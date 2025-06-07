scriptHousefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Thriller Delivers Double the Fun with Two Climaxes | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Thriller Delivers Double the Fun with Two Climaxes

The review of Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 5 is out. Read the review to find out about the film, from its story to its climax.

Jun 07, 2025 / 11:28 am

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar is back to tickle your funny bone. His film, Housefull 5, has been released in theatres. This installment promises five times the fun, blending comedy with a compelling suspense plot. The film has generated significant excitement among fans. The story revolves around Ranjit Dobriyal (Ranjit Bedi) bequeathing his £69 billion fortune to his son, Jolly. However, the twist is that there are not one, but three Jollys in the film.

Amidst this inheritance drama, a murder occurs on a yacht. The mystery unfolds around identifying the killer and the true Jolly. To find out, you’ll have to watch the film. Interestingly, the film boasts not one but two endings. Ticket booking sites offer two options: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Both versions are identical except for the climax, revealing two different culprits.

Housefull 5 impresses with its engaging storyline and witty writing, complemented by strong technical aspects. The screenplay is powerful, and the music is superb. The film features many laugh-out-loud moments. Several scenes are reminiscent of previous Housefull films, a glimpse of which was also seen in the trailer.
 

The acting is top-notch. Each actor brings their unique style and charisma to the film, which is a major strength. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, Soundarya Sharma, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Ranjit Bedi, Aakashdeep Sabir, and Nikitin Dheer—every actor delivers a commendable performance. This is a film the entire family can enjoy in theatres.
Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Where to Watch: Theatres

Duration: 2 hours 43 minutes

Main Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and others
Ratings: 4 stars

