Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Thriller Delivers Double the Fun with Two Climaxes

Housefull 5 Review Amidst this inheritance drama, a murder occurs on a yacht. The mystery unfolds around identifying the killer and the true Jolly. To find out, you’ll have to watch the film. Interestingly, the film boasts not one but two endings. Ticket booking sites offer two options: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Both versions are identical except for the climax, revealing two different culprits.

Housefull 5 Story Housefull 5 impresses with its engaging storyline and witty writing, complemented by strong technical aspects. The screenplay is powerful, and the music is superb. The film features many laugh-out-loud moments. Several scenes are reminiscent of previous Housefull films, a glimpse of which was also seen in the trailer.

Housefull 5 Two Climaxes The acting is top-notch. Each actor brings their unique style and charisma to the film, which is a major strength. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, Soundarya Sharma, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Ranjit Bedi, Aakashdeep Sabir, and Nikitin Dheer—every actor delivers a commendable performance. This is a film the entire family can enjoy in theatres.

Film: Housefull 5 Director: Tarun Mansukhani Where to Watch: Theatres Duration: 2 hours 43 minutes Main Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and others

Ratings: 4 stars