Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Meets Hollywood Star Jackie Chan ‘Krrish 4’ Buzz, Pictures going viral

Hollywood star Jackie Chan and Hrithik Roshan's meeting picture is going viral on the internet. Details are inside.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Hrithik Roshan Met Jackie Chan

Hrithik Roshan Met Jackie Chan (Image: Instagram)

Jackie Chan-Hrithik Roshan Meeting: Fans have been eagerly awaiting Hrithik Roshan's most-anticipated film 'Krrish 4'. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's latest photos have fuelled speculation about 'Krrish 4'. Fans are asking questions.

Jackie Chan and Hrithik Roshan's Meeting

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying a vacation in Beverly Hills, USA. During his holiday, he met his childhood hero and the world's biggest action star, Jackie Chan.

Hrithik shared two wonderful pictures with Jackie Chan on his Instagram, in which both are seen smiling and posing for the camera. The famous song 'Kung Fu Fighting' was playing in the background, which Hrithik dedicated to Jackie Chan in remembrance of his iconic martial arts career.

In the caption, Hrithik jokingly wrote, "It was great meeting you sir, my broken bones miss your broken bones."

Fans are also loving this post, and everyone is excited to see this pair of Hrithik and Jackie. It is hoped that this meeting is definitely for the big project 'Krrish 4'.

What are the Fans Saying?

Seeing both big stars together, one user wrote in the comment section, "Jackie Sir will have an important role in 'Krrish 4', remember my words, that's why Hrithik Sir is meeting him." Another wrote, "Are we going to see both of you in a movie?" Another user wrote, "He did a great job in the first Krrish. Two legends in one frame." Users are making many such comments about 'Krrish 4'. In such a situation, the question is whether the meeting was official or just a coincidence.

Spending Quality Time with Girlfriend Saba

Hrithik is spending quality time in America with his girlfriend Saba. On October 26, he shared some romantic pictures in which the two were seen enjoying the weather together. In these photos, Hrithik and Saba are seen hugging each other. Along with the pictures, they captioned, “Nothing better than a walk in the winter.”

Hrithik Roshan is also in the news for his upcoming projects. He is soon going to make his debut as a producer on an OTT platform. His first project is a thriller show titled Storm, which will stream on Prime Video and is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. The show is being produced and directed by Ajitpal Singh, who previously created the web series Tabbar and the film Fire in the Mountains. The shooting of the show is set to begin soon, and fans are quite excited about it.

