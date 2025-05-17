Huma Qureshi Reveals Pay Inequality Before ‘Maharani 4’

Huma raises the issue of pay disparity Huma Qureshi In an interview with India Today, Huma said: “Maharani is one of the most-watched series, but I get significantly less money than male actors.” Despite this, Huma receives less pay than male actors, a fact she has now openly discussed.In an interview with India Today, Huma said: “Maharani is one of the most-watched series, but I get significantly less money than male actors.”

Huma explained that some male actors on OTT platforms are paid up to ₹45 crore, while female actors are not paid as much. She questioned this disparity and demanded equality. Discrimination continues on OTT Huma Qureshi also said that OTT has opened up new opportunities for artists like her. Names like Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, and Huma Qureshi are now part of strong narratives. She praised the platform but also pointed out the pay disparity. The actress expressed hope that dialogue and debate will bring about change.

She also spoke about the pressure to play younger characters. The actress said: “Why is the burden of playing younger characters always on girls? Why is it expected of us to try to look younger than our age?”