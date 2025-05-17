scriptHuma Qureshi Reveals Pay Inequality Before ‘Maharani 4’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Huma Qureshi Reveals Pay Inequality Before ‘Maharani 4’

Huma Qureshi, famed for her role in ‘Maharani’ has questioned the higher fees paid to male actors on OTT platforms. Read the full story.

May 17, 2025 / 01:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Maharani Web Series
Huma Qureshi Pay Gap: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has played the lead role in all three seasons of the web series ‘Maharani’. Her performance in the series has been widely praised, and it is one of the most-watched series on OTT.
Despite this, Huma receives less pay than male actors, a fact she has now openly discussed.

Huma raises the issue of pay disparity

Huma Qureshi Pay Gap
Huma Qureshi
In an interview with India Today, Huma said: “Maharani is one of the most-watched series, but I get significantly less money than male actors.”
Huma explained that some male actors on OTT platforms are paid up to ₹45 crore, while female actors are not paid as much. She questioned this disparity and demanded equality.

Discrimination continues on OTT

Huma Qureshi also said that OTT has opened up new opportunities for artists like her. Names like Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, and Huma Qureshi are now part of strong narratives. She praised the platform but also pointed out the pay disparity. The actress expressed hope that dialogue and debate will bring about change.
She also spoke about the pressure to play younger characters. The actress said: “Why is the burden of playing younger characters always on girls? Why is it expected of us to try to look younger than our age?”

‘Maharani 4’ coming soon

Huma also confirmed that the fourth season of the web series ‘Maharani’ is coming soon, in which she will once again play the character of Rani Bharti.

Huma Qureshi’s upcoming films

Besides ‘Maharani 4’, Huma Qureshi has several films in her pipeline, such as ‘Toxic’, in which Yash plays the lead role. She also has films like ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ and ‘Gulabi’ in the pipeline.

