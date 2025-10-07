'I Saw Death Up Close…' Everything Was Blurry: 12 Years Later, Raghav Juyal Makes a Terrifying Revelation

Raghav mentioned an 'out-of-body experience' on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. He recounted that in 2013, while continuously performing shows during 'DID', he returned home exhausted and fell asleep on the floor. He further explained, "My manager Ashu and I were sleeping. Suddenly, I felt like I could see myself, and I could also see Ashu. Everything became blurry. I saw, 'This is me.' I still closed my eyes, and felt like I was about to die. After a short while, I opened them again and saw I was sleeping and Ashu had turned over. I tried to call Ashu. After some time, I woke up and saw that Ashu had indeed turned over. Later, I read about this out-of-body experience."