Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

'I Saw Death Up Close…' Everything Was Blurry: 12 Years Later, Raghav Juyal Makes a Terrifying Revelation

Raghav Juyal, known for his dancing and acting, recently revealed a terrifying experience from 12 years ago in an interview. He described how he felt death very closely during an 'out of body experience'...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

'मैनें मौत को करीब से देखा...' सब धुंघला था 12 साल बाद राघव जुयाल ने किया ये खौफनाक खुलासा

Raghav Juyal (Image: X)

Raghav Juyal Talks About Out-of-Body Experience: Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal, who gained fame from reality shows like 'DID', is also impressing audiences with his acting. He was recently seen in the series 'Bad Boys of Bollywood', directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In an interview, Raghav has shared some surprising experiences from his life.

Raghav Juyal Makes a Shocking Revelation

Raghav mentioned an 'out-of-body experience' on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. He recounted that in 2013, while continuously performing shows during 'DID', he returned home exhausted and fell asleep on the floor. He further explained, "My manager Ashu and I were sleeping. Suddenly, I felt like I could see myself, and I could also see Ashu. Everything became blurry. I saw, 'This is me.' I still closed my eyes, and felt like I was about to die. After a short while, I opened them again and saw I was sleeping and Ashu had turned over. I tried to call Ashu. After some time, I woke up and saw that Ashu had indeed turned over. Later, I read about this out-of-body experience."

Raghav Recounts Another Shocking Incident

Not only this, but Raghav also mentioned another startling incident on the same podcast. He shared that he was once swimming in Mauritius. Despite having good training, while swimming, he was suddenly surrounded by several dolphins. This frightened him, and he swallowed water. Raghav signalled to a nearby boat, after which he was rescued. A person on the boat mentioned that the dolphins might have surrounded him to protect him from something larger or dangerous.

Indeed, everyone is astonished hearing Raghav's experiences. His journey from a dancer to an actor has been quite interesting, and these incidents have made his life even more thrilling. Raghav has proven that he is not just a good dancer and actor, but also a fascinating individual.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 05:29 pm

English News / Entertainment / 'I Saw Death Up Close…' Everything Was Blurry: 12 Years Later, Raghav Juyal Makes a Terrifying Revelation

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Vada Chennai: The Mystery Unfolds in 2 Hours 44 Minutes

'कांतारा' का नशा उतर जाएगा, जब देखोगे 2 घंटे 44 मिनट की ये रहस्यमयी फिल्म
Entertainment

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Second Pregnancy

'We are pregnant again', भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिम्बाचिया ने अनाउंसमेंट की ये गुड न्यूज, पोस्ट वायरल
Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Health Update After Scary Accident

Vijay Deverakonda first tweet After horrific road Accident
Tollywood

Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

Dipika Kakar cry
TV News

Chhorii 2: 134-minute horror-thriller features a terrifying tale of a mother and daughter’s love

Horror-Thriller Film Chhorii 2
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.