'I Saw Death Up Close…' Everything Was Blurry: 12 Years Later, Raghav Juyal Makes a Terrifying Revelation

Raghav Juyal Talks About Out-of-Body Experience: Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal, who gained fame from reality shows like 'DID', is also impressing audiences with his acting. He was recently seen in the series 'Bad Boys of Bollywood', directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In an interview, Raghav has shared some surprising experiences from his life.
Raghav mentioned an 'out-of-body experience' on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. He recounted that in 2013, while continuously performing shows during 'DID', he returned home exhausted and fell asleep on the floor. He further explained, "My manager Ashu and I were sleeping. Suddenly, I felt like I could see myself, and I could also see Ashu. Everything became blurry. I saw, 'This is me.' I still closed my eyes, and felt like I was about to die. After a short while, I opened them again and saw I was sleeping and Ashu had turned over. I tried to call Ashu. After some time, I woke up and saw that Ashu had indeed turned over. Later, I read about this out-of-body experience."
Not only this, but Raghav also mentioned another startling incident on the same podcast. He shared that he was once swimming in Mauritius. Despite having good training, while swimming, he was suddenly surrounded by several dolphins. This frightened him, and he swallowed water. Raghav signalled to a nearby boat, after which he was rescued. A person on the boat mentioned that the dolphins might have surrounded him to protect him from something larger or dangerous.
Indeed, everyone is astonished hearing Raghav's experiences. His journey from a dancer to an actor has been quite interesting, and these incidents have made his life even more thrilling. Raghav has proven that he is not just a good dancer and actor, but also a fascinating individual.
