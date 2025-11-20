IFFI 2025: Korean Minister Sings ‘Vande Mataram’, Anupam Kher Wins Hearts

The inauguration of the Waves Film Bazaar was attended by Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, Chief Guest Korean Minister Ms. Jaewon Kim, and Anupam Kher, among others. After greeting everyone with "Namaskar" and "Namaste," the Korean Minister sang the national song to celebrate the 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram. She also mentioned that she learned it last night and is singing it before you today. Hundreds of people in the audience, along with the guests present, joined in singing.