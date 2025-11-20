IFFI 2025: Korean Minister Sings ‘Vande Mataram’, Anupam Kher Wins Hearts

IFFI 2025 (Image: Patrika)
IFFI 2025 Special: The 56th Indian International Film Festival - IFFI 2025 has commenced today. The opening ceremony of the first Waves Film Bazaar was held. During this, Korean Minister Ms. Jaewon Kim sang Vande Mataram. Renowned actor Anupam Kher also won hearts during this event. These moments truly enhanced the inauguration of the Waves Film Bazaar.
The inauguration of the Waves Film Bazaar was attended by Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, Chief Guest Korean Minister Ms. Jaewon Kim, and Anupam Kher, among others. After greeting everyone with "Namaskar" and "Namaste," the Korean Minister sang the national song to celebrate the 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram. She also mentioned that she learned it last night and is singing it before you today. Hundreds of people in the audience, along with the guests present, joined in singing.
The audience also gave her a standing ovation. Undoubtedly, listening to her, it was hard to believe that someone could sing so beautifully in just one day. The audience praised this feat. They also stated that this film bazaar and festival are instrumental in connecting local talent to the global stage.
Actor Anupam Kher, present on stage, thanked the Korean Minister with applause. Not only that, after Vande Mataram concluded, he quickly offered the Korean Minister a glass of water.
The inauguration ceremony of the International Film Festival - IFFI 2025 is scheduled to take place today at 4 PM. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan will be present. A cultural parade is also planned for the occasion. It is worth noting that over 200 films from more than 80 countries are participating in this festival. The festival will continue until November 28.
