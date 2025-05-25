script‘Ikkis’ Release Date Announced: Dharmendera and Debutant Agastya Nanda to Showcase Indian Army’s Valor | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Ikkis’ Release Date Announced: Dharmendera and Debutant Agastya Nanda to Showcase Indian Army’s Valor

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, will make his debut in the film Ikkis. The release date has been announced, and he will share the screen with Dharmendra.

May 25, 2025 / 04:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Ikkis Movie Release Date: Agastya Nanda, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, is set to make his foray into the film industry. The teaser of his debut movie, Ikkis, was recently released. Notably, his debut will be alongside Bollywood star Dharmendra.

The Story of Ikkis

The film ‘Ikkis’ is based on a true story. It is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, a brave soldier who was martyred for the country at the young age of 21. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Release Date of ‘Ikkis

The film ‘Ikkis’ will be released in cinemas on 2 October 2025. This day is Gandhi Jayanti and is considered special for patriotism; the film may receive good footfall on this occasion. This will be Agastya Nanda’s first theatrical release. Previously, he appeared in the Netflix film ‘The Archies’.

Agastya Nanda will be making his debut with this film, portraying the character of Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra will be seen as Arun Khetarpal’s father. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher will also be seen in pivotal roles.

How is the Ikkis Teaser?

The teaser depicts the atmosphere of war, the bravery of the soldiers, a telegram, and the news of Arun Khetarpal’s martyrdom. The teaser has been well-received on social media, with people leaving numerous comments.
The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for films like Andhadhun and Badlapur. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan. This film may be particularly appealing to those who enjoy films based on patriotism, war, and true stories.

