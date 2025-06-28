scriptIleana D'Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Photo | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Photo

Actress Ileana D’Cruz surprised fans by sharing a photo of her baby boy, leaving many wondering when she had welcomed her child.

Jun 28, 2025 / 12:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Ileana D’Cruz की फैमिली में आया नया मेहमान, बेटे की फोटो शेयर कर दी गुड न्यूज
Ileana D’Cruz: Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has become a mother again. There had been speculation about her pregnancy recently, with many guessing she was pregnant after seeing her baby bump. She has now confirmed the news herself, sharing the birth of her second child on social media. Following this happy news, she has begun receiving congratulations from fans and people in the film industry.

Actress Shares the Good News with a Photo of Her Son

The Instagram post originally linked here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLa-AeVR9-5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The actress, Ileana D’Cruz, shared a post on Instagram on 28 June 2025, announcing that she and her husband, Michael Dolan, have become parents for the second time. She shared a black and white photo of her baby son and wrote, ‘Meet Keeneu Rafe Dolan, ‘ who was born on 19 June 2025. The actress announced her son’s birth on her Instagram account a few hours ago.

Priyanka Chopra Also Commented

प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra)
The actress’s post quickly received a lot of love and well-wishes. Many people expressed surprise, stating they were unaware of Ileana’s pregnancy. Her ‘Barfi!’ co-star, Priyanka Chopra, commented with congratulations, writing, ‘Congratulations, you beautiful!’ along with a red heart emoji.

News / Entertainment / Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Photo

