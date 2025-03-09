Imtiaz Ali Wins Best Director at IIFA 2025

Imtiaz Ali-Parineeti Chopra IIFA 2025 saw the participation of numerous film stars including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Urfi Javed, Karishma Tanna, and Kartik Aaryan. Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actress Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for ‘Do Patti’, while Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor award for ‘Sector 36’. Imtiaz Ali received the Best Director award for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Anupriya Goenka won Best Supporting Actress for ‘Berlin’, and Deepak Dobriyal won Best Supporting Actor for ‘Sector 36’. IIFA 2025 saw the participation of numerous film stars including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Urfi Javed, Karishma Tanna, and Kartik Aaryan.Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for ‘Do Patti’, while Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor award for ‘Sector 36’. Imtiaz Ali received the Best Director award for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Anupriya Goenka won Best Supporting Actress for ‘Berlin’, and Deepak Dobriyal won Best Supporting Actor for ‘Sector 36’.

'Panchayat Season 3' Best Web Series Panchayat 3 'Panchayat Season 3' won the Best Series award, and Kanika Dhillon received the Best Film Story Original award for 'Do Patti'. Shreya Chaudhry won Best Actress in a Series for 'Bandish Bandits Season 2', and Jitendra Kumar won Best Actor in a Series for 'Panchayat Season 3'.

Additionally, Deepak Kumar Mishra won the Best Direction award for ‘Panchayat Season 3’. A special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film ‘Sholay’ will be held at the IIFA Awards 2025 on Sunday evening, with a special screening at Raj Mandir Cinema. Kartik Aaryan will host the show. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also perform at IIFA’s 25th season.

Kareena Kapoor will pay tribute to her grandfather, the late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, through her performance at the IIFA Awards show. Source: IANS