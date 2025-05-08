India-Pak Tension Delays Theatrical Release of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ Film to Stream on OTT

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ OTT Release Date The film was initially slated for a theatrical release on 9 May but will now stream globally on Prime Video on 16 May. This announcement was made by the film’s producers on their social media handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms) What is the film’s story? The film features Rajkummar Rao as a groom who gets trapped in a time loop just before his wedding. Every day he wakes up at his own Haldi ceremony and is surprised that his wedding day never arrives. Wamiqa Gabbi plays the bride, ‘Titli’, in the film. The film is directed by Karan Sharma. Maddock Films wrote on its Instagram page: “Considering the security alert across the country, we have decided to bring ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ directly to your homes.”The film features Rajkummar Rao as a groom who gets trapped in a time loop just before his wedding. Every day he wakes up at his own Haldi ceremony and is surprised that his wedding day never arrives. Wamiqa Gabbi plays the bride, ‘Titli’, in the film. The film is directed by Karan Sharma.