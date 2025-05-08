scriptIndia-Pak Tension Delays Theatrical Release of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ Film to Stream on OTT | Latest News | Patrika News
India-Pak Tension Delays Theatrical Release of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ Film to Stream on OTT

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ will no longer be released in cinemas. It will now be released directly on OTT.

May 08, 2025 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhool Chuk Maaf Movie OTT Release: The theatrical release of the Bollywood film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been cancelled. This decision was taken because of the recent heightened security alert in the country. The film will now be released directly on an OTT platform.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ OTT Release Date

The film was initially slated for a theatrical release on 9 May but will now stream globally on Prime Video on 16 May. This announcement was made by the film’s producers on their social media handles.
Maddock Films wrote on its Instagram page: “Considering the security alert across the country, we have decided to bring ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ directly to your homes.”

What is the film’s story?

The film features Rajkummar Rao as a groom who gets trapped in a time loop just before his wedding. Every day he wakes up at his own Haldi ceremony and is surprised that his wedding day never arrives. Wamiqa Gabbi plays the bride, ‘Titli’, in the film. The film is directed by Karan Sharma.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa’s Upcoming Projects

Rajkummar was recently seen in ‘Vicky Vidyut Ka Woh Wala Video’. Wamiqa Gabbi’s previous film was ‘Baby John’. Rajkummar will soon be seen in the film ‘Malik’, directed by Pulkit.

