India Reverses Ban on Pakistani Actors? Questions Raised
Following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistani stars were banned from working in India. However, questions are now being raised about whether this ban has been lifted. Let’s find out why such questions are emerging.
Pakistani Actor Mawra Hocane Insta account visible in India
Pakistani Actors’ Ban: A Reversal? Tensions between India and Pakistan have persisted for some time. Following the Pahalgam attack in April, public anger in India escalated, leading to a ban on all Pakistani artists. The Indian government prohibited all Pakistani actors from working in India. Even the social media accounts of Pakistani stars were blocked in India. However, recent developments suggest a possible lifting of the ban on some Pakistani artists.
Pakistani Stars’ Banned Accounts Now Active?
In May, the AICWA (Akhil Bharatiya Cine Workers Association) announced a complete ban on Pakistani actors in India, removing them from all films and even film posters. However, some Pakistani actors’ social media accounts have reappeared in India, surprising and angering many Indian users. While not all Pakistani actors, some, including their Instagram accounts, are now visible in India as of July.
Mawra Hocane’s Account Reappears in India
Among the Pakistani actors whose accounts have reappeared in India is Mawra Hocane. Hocane, who appeared in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, had made controversial statements during the India-Pakistan conflict, resulting in her account being banned. Her account, along with those of actors Danish Taimoor, Yumna Zaidi, and Ahad Raza Mir, are now visible again in India.
Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan’s Accounts Remain Banned
However, the accounts of Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, among others, remain banned. This has sparked further anger on social media, with users expressing their frustration towards both the Pakistani artists and the Indian government. Some users question the government’s actions, while others reiterate their desire to keep the ban in place.
Hania Aamir in Diljit Dosanjh’s Film
The Indian government’s ban on Pakistani artists has caused controversy surrounding singer Diljit Dosanjh’s film, Sardarji 3. The film features Hania Aamir, despite the ban. The film has been released internationally and in Pakistan, receiving positive reviews.