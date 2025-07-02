India Reverses Ban on Pakistani Actors? Questions Raised

Pakistani Stars’ Banned Accounts Now Active? In May, the AICWA (Akhil Bharatiya Cine Workers Association) announced a complete ban on Pakistani actors in India, removing them from all films and even film posters. However, some Pakistani actors’ social media accounts have reappeared in India, surprising and angering many Indian users. While not all Pakistani actors, some, including their Instagram accounts, are now visible in India as of July.

Mawra Hocane’s Account Reappears in India Among the Pakistani actors whose accounts have reappeared in India is Mawra Hocane. Hocane, who appeared in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, had made controversial statements during the India-Pakistan conflict, resulting in her account being banned. Her account, along with those of actors Danish Taimoor, Yumna Zaidi, and Ahad Raza Mir, are now visible again in India. Among the Pakistani actors whose accounts have reappeared in India is Mawra Hocane. Hocane, who appeared in the Bollywood film, had made controversial statements during the India-Pakistan conflict, resulting in her account being banned. Her account, along with those of actors Danish Taimoor, Yumna Zaidi, and Ahad Raza Mir, are now visible again in India.

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan’s Accounts Remain Banned However, the accounts of Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, among others, remain banned. This has sparked further anger on social media, with users expressing their frustration towards both the Pakistani artists and the Indian government. Some users question the government’s actions, while others reiterate their desire to keep the ban in place. However, the accounts of Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, among others, remain banned. This has sparked further anger on social media, with users expressing their frustration towards both the Pakistani artists and the Indian government. Some users question the government’s actions, while others reiterate their desire to keep the ban in place.