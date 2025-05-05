scriptIndian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan seriously injured in car accident | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan seriously injured in car accident

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan had a terrible car accident. Photos of the accident are quite disturbing.

May 05, 2025 / 01:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan: Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan had a terrible car accident. Photos from the accident are going viral. As soon a this news appeared on social media, users started commenting. Everyone is praying for him. A video has also emerged along with photos of his accident. In it, it can be seen how critical his condition is.

Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan’s Accident

Pawandeep Rajan’s accident occurred in Ahmedabad at 3:40 am on Monday. He has sustained serious injuries to his left leg and right hand. In the viral video, his condition appears critical. He is unconscious, and doctors are treating him. Further information about the incident has not yet come to light.

His Career

Pawandeep first won the reality show ‘The Voice India Season 1’ in 2015, marking the beginning of his music career. After this, he also won Indian Idol 12, captivating the show’s judges with his voice. He has a large and dedicated fanbase.

