Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan seriously injured in car accident

Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan’s Accident Pawandeep Rajan’s accident occurred in Ahmedabad at 3:40 am on Monday. He has sustained serious injuries to his left leg and right hand. In the viral video, his condition appears critical. He is unconscious, and doctors are treating him. Further information about the incident has not yet come to light.

His Career Pawandeep first won the reality show ‘The Voice India Season 1’ in 2015, marking the beginning of his music career. After this, he also won Indian Idol 12, captivating the show’s judges with his voice. He has a large and dedicated fanbase.