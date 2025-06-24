India's First AI-Powered Web Series 'Kaal Nagari' Promises Thrills and Entertainment

The Story of ‘Kaal Nagari’ TV actor Chetan Hansraj, speaking about his new show ‘Kaal Nagari’, stated that it is not an ordinary television show, but something unique and special. According to him, the show’s storyline, production methods, and technology used are unprecedented in India. Chetan believes ‘Kaal Nagari’ will propel the Indian television industry forward and offer viewers a fresh and distinct experience.

Chetan further elaborated, “We envisioned what Mumbai might look like 30-40 years from now, and what would happen if a gang were to rule the entire city? This is where the world of ‘Kaal Nagari’ began. The story features three main characters: a journalist, a detective, and an honest police officer. These three fight against a powerful criminal gang that has spread fear and control throughout the city.”

The Challenges of Creating ‘Kaal Nagari’ The actor revealed that initially, creating ‘Kaal Nagari’ was extremely challenging. He said, “In the beginning, we were very scared. Nothing seemed to be going right. We faced setbacks at every turn. But gradually, things started to make sense. In the first month, we had to reshoot many scenes. However, once we understood the process, the work became easier and more enjoyable.”

Chetan added, “People used to just think, ‘Someday we will create something like this,’ but we not only thought about it but also made it a reality. We have put India on the world map for AI-generated stories. We didn’t wait for another country to do it first and then copy them. We thought, why not be the first to do something new, and we did it.”

Dedication and Hard Work Behind the Series The ‘Brahmarakshas’ show actor revealed that ‘Kaal Nagari’ was completed in just two and a half months. The show involved a very small team of 8 to 9 actors, mostly aged between 20-25 years. Everyone worked day and night to complete the show within such a short timeframe. Their collective hard work enabled the completion of such a large project in such a short time.

The story of ‘Kaal Nagari’ is fictional and based in a futuristic city.