16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

India's First Hollywood Superstar: A Story Coming Soon to the Big Screen

The story of India's first Hollywood star is coming soon to the big screen. This film is based on a true story and offers much to learn and discover.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Sabu Dastagir (Image Source: IANS)

Indian Hollywood Star: A soon-to-be-released film in Indian cinema promises not only inspiration but also one of the most untold stories ever. This is the story of Sabu Dastagir, an ordinary Indian boy who became Hollywood's first Indian superstar.

Reports indicate that Almighty Motion Pictures has acquired the film and television rights to author Debolina Mazumdar's acclaimed biography, ‘Sabu: The Remarkable Story of India’s First Actor in Hollywood’.

Overnight Star

Sabu was born in 1924 into a humble family in Mysore (now Karnataka). His father was a mahout, and Sabu's childhood was spent amongst elephants. His fortunes changed when British film director Robert J. Flaherty came to India in search of a child actor for his film, ‘Elephant Boy’. Sabu's innocence and natural charm secured him the role. The film was shot at London Films Studio, Denham, and Mysore.

Released in 1937, ‘Elephant Boy’ catapulted Sabu to overnight stardom. He went on to star in several major Hollywood films, including ‘The Thief of Baghdad’, ‘Jungle Book’, and ‘The Drum’, captivating millions.

His films were box office hits, and he became a cultural bridge between East and West. In recognition of his significant contribution to cinema, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. Sadly, Sabu died suddenly of a heart attack in 1963 at the age of 39.

The Biopic: More Than Just a Star's Story

This biopic is not just the story of a star, but a testament to courage, struggle, and self-belief. The film will depict how, despite limited resources, an Indian boy carved a name for himself in the world's largest film industry.

The makers claim the film will not only entertain but also inspire. The release date will be announced soon.

What the Filmmaker Said

Prabhleen Sandhu, producer and actress at Almighty Motion Pictures, stated that Sabu's story deserves to be brought to the screen truthfully. She said, “Sabu’s story needs to be brought to life with grandeur and truth. He wasn’t just India’s first global star, but a bridge between continents, cultures and eras. Bringing his story to the screen is more than filmmaking; it’s preserving a legacy the world will never forget, and a responsibility we hold close to our hearts.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 02:17 pm

English News / Entertainment / India's First Hollywood Superstar: A Story Coming Soon to the Big Screen
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.