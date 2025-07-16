India's First Hollywood Superstar: A Story Coming Soon to the Big Screen

Indian Hollywood Star: A soon-to-be-released film in Indian cinema promises not only inspiration but also one of the most untold stories ever. This is the story of Sabu Dastagir, an ordinary Indian boy who became Hollywood's first Indian superstar.
Reports indicate that Almighty Motion Pictures has acquired the film and television rights to author Debolina Mazumdar's acclaimed biography, ‘Sabu: The Remarkable Story of India’s First Actor in Hollywood’.
Sabu was born in 1924 into a humble family in Mysore (now Karnataka). His father was a mahout, and Sabu's childhood was spent amongst elephants. His fortunes changed when British film director Robert J. Flaherty came to India in search of a child actor for his film, ‘Elephant Boy’. Sabu's innocence and natural charm secured him the role. The film was shot at London Films Studio, Denham, and Mysore.
Released in 1937, ‘Elephant Boy’ catapulted Sabu to overnight stardom. He went on to star in several major Hollywood films, including ‘The Thief of Baghdad’, ‘Jungle Book’, and ‘The Drum’, captivating millions.
His films were box office hits, and he became a cultural bridge between East and West. In recognition of his significant contribution to cinema, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. Sadly, Sabu died suddenly of a heart attack in 1963 at the age of 39.
This biopic is not just the story of a star, but a testament to courage, struggle, and self-belief. The film will depict how, despite limited resources, an Indian boy carved a name for himself in the world's largest film industry.
The makers claim the film will not only entertain but also inspire. The release date will be announced soon.
Prabhleen Sandhu, producer and actress at Almighty Motion Pictures, stated that Sabu's story deserves to be brought to the screen truthfully. She said, “Sabu’s story needs to be brought to life with grandeur and truth. He wasn’t just India’s first global star, but a bridge between continents, cultures and eras. Bringing his story to the screen is more than filmmaking; it’s preserving a legacy the world will never forget, and a responsibility we hold close to our hearts.”