Indira Krishnan Speaks Out: Actress Breaks Silence on Industry Exploitation

Indira Krishnan on Casting Couch Experience: Well-known television and film actress Indira Krishnan, who is portraying Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, recently made a shocking revelation about the film industry. Sharing her experience, she revealed that women in the industry often face inappropriate offers to secure work and sometimes have to pay the price for refusing them.
Indira Krishnan had a special conversation with Bollywood Bubble. During this conversation, she made several revelations about casting couches. She shared how she faced more difficulties in the South film industry. She said that she missed out on some big film projects because she refused to comply with inappropriate demands.
Indira Krishnan said, “Yes, I have faced casting couches, and not just once, but many times. I wouldn't say it happened more in Hindi cinema or Mumbai, but I experienced it significantly more in the South Indian film industry. Once, I was selected for a big project, but everything went wrong over a small matter. Just one line was said, and the relationship ended.”
Indira Krishnan further explained, “I remember thinking, ‘Oh no, this film is also slipping away from my grasp.’ I closed my eyes and told myself, ‘Nothing more can happen.’ When I reached home, I messaged the director because his way of talking, his body language, and his expectations had become excessive. The pressure in that environment was mounting, and I felt I couldn't handle it.”
Indira Krishnan further shared her experience, saying, “I thought, if something inappropriate happened between us after the shoot started, both the film and the relationship would be ruined. So, with utmost respect, I wrote in the message, ‘Sir, I have come here to sell my talent, not myself.’ My words might have been a bit blunt, but I thought that speaking frankly was the best approach. It allows one to move forward with self-respect, leaving no burden on the mind.”
Indira Krishnan explained that this was neither her first nor her last encounter with casting couches. She said that because of such incidents, she lost many good projects. This led her to shift from films to television. Television gave her a better opportunity to showcase her acting skills and she received more respect there. However, she also acknowledged that many wrongdoings occur in the television industry as well. But at that time, these were things that many of us had to face.”
Speaking of Indira Krishnan's career, she has delivered outstanding performances in many popular television serials. She has played significant roles in shows like ‘Krishnaben Khakhrawala’, ‘Krishnadassi’, ‘Manzilen Apni-Apni’, ‘Kabhi Aaye Na Judai’, ‘Waris’, ‘Rahe Tera Aashirwad’, ‘Rahna Hai Teri Palakon Ki Chhaon Mein’, ‘Tum Aise Hi Rahna’, and ‘Firangi Bahu’. Besides this, Indira has also acted in films like ‘Aaj Ka Raavan’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Chatur Singh Two Star’, ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, ‘Hey Bro’, and the recently released ‘Animal’. Indira Krishnan will soon be seen as Mata Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's film ‘Ramayana’.