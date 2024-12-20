Influencer Beandri Booysen Dies at 19 from Rare Condition

Information from the Facebook Post The post read: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspirational young women, Beandri Booysen. Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and cheerful disposition but also as the last surviving person with progeria in South Africa. The Booysen family requests that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time as they mourn the loss of their precious Beandri.” The post read: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspirational young women, Beandri Booysen. Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and cheerful disposition but also as the last surviving person with progeria in South Africa. The Booysen family requests that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time as they mourn the loss of their precious Beandri.”

Over 200,000 Followers on TikTok This is the same disease depicted in the film ‘Paa’, where Amitabh Bachchan portrayed a character suffering from it. According to media reports, a few months before her death, Beandri underwent successful open-heart surgery and was looking forward to a holiday with her parents. Beandri had amassed over 269,200 followers on TikTok, where she regularly shared videos.

Her videos often featured her lip-syncing to pop songs while wearing blonde wigs. These videos quickly went viral on the internet. Her untimely death has left her fans heartbroken.