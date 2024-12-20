scriptInfluencer Beandri Booysen Dies at 19 from Rare Condition | Latest News | Patrika News
Influencer Beandri Booysen Dies at 19 from Rare Condition

Beandri Booysen Death: The industry mourns the passing of the young and popular influencer at the tender age of 19. She succumbed to a rare illness.

MumbaiDec 20, 2024 / 03:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Beandri Booysen Death South African TikTok star dies at 19
Beandri Booysen Death: A popular 19-year-old influencer, Beandri Booysen, a well-known TikTok star from South Africa, passed away. She suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a rare disease.

This sad news was shared by her mother, B. Booysen, through a Facebook post dedicated to Beandri on Wednesday.

Information from the Facebook Post

Beandri Booysen Death
The post read: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspirational young women, Beandri Booysen. Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and cheerful disposition but also as the last surviving person with progeria in South Africa. The Booysen family requests that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time as they mourn the loss of their precious Beandri.”

Over 200,000 Followers on TikTok

This is the same disease depicted in the film ‘Paa’, where Amitabh Bachchan portrayed a character suffering from it. According to media reports, a few months before her death, Beandri underwent successful open-heart surgery and was looking forward to a holiday with her parents. Beandri had amassed over 269,200 followers on TikTok, where she regularly shared videos.
Her videos often featured her lip-syncing to pop songs while wearing blonde wigs. These videos quickly went viral on the internet. Her untimely death has left her fans heartbroken.

