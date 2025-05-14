scriptInternet Outraged Over 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer, Calls for Boycott | Latest News | Patrika News
Internet Outraged Over 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer, Calls for Boycott

The trailer for Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par was released on Tuesday. Now, calls for a boycott of the film are emerging.

May 14, 2025 / 12:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Aamir khan upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Reaction: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently making headlines not for his personal life, but for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. A sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, the film was highly anticipated. Its announcement was met with widespread excitement. However, following the trailer’s release, it has faced significant backlash on X (formerly Twitter), with users urging a boycott.

Boycott Calls for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer

The current socio-political climate in India is tense, with recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. While many Bollywood figures openly supported India during this period, several A-list actors chose to remain neutral. This stance has displeased many fans and Indians, leading to a social media-driven boycott of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film. The criticism stems from Khan’s perceived lack of vocal support for India.

Reactions to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Aamir Khan’s previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, also faced a similar backlash due to perceived lack of patriotism. The reactions to Sitaare Zameen Par are varied, with users expressing their displeasure in different ways. One user posted a cross over the film’s poster, writing: “We are supporting the boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan, and now it’s time to boycott ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. Bollywood doesn’t want to hurt the hearts of its Pakistani fans. We don’t support any actor/actress or film.” Another user wrote: “Country comes first. Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par and Bollywood.”

Aamir Khan as a Basketball Coach in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Despite the negative reactions, some fans are expressing their excitement for the film. Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Blockbuster.” He also retweeted a user’s post, adding, “Exceptional trailer, Sitaare Zameen Par.” In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan plays a basketball coach who trains a team of differently-abled children. Genelia D’Souza also stars in this sports drama, which focuses on the connection between the coach and his young team.

