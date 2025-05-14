Internet Outraged Over 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer, Calls for Boycott

Boycott Calls for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer The current socio-political climate in India is tense, with recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. While many Bollywood figures openly supported India during this period, several A-list actors chose to remain neutral. This stance has displeased many fans and Indians, leading to a social media-driven boycott of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film. The criticism stems from Khan’s perceived lack of vocal support for India.

Reactions to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Aamir Khan’s previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, also faced a similar backlash due to perceived lack of patriotism. The reactions to Sitaare Zameen Par are varied, with users expressing their displeasure in different ways. One user posted a cross over the film’s poster, writing: “We are supporting the boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan, and now it’s time to boycott ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. Bollywood doesn’t want to hurt the hearts of its Pakistani fans. We don’t support any actor/actress or film.” Another user wrote: “Country comes first. Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par and Bollywood.”