‘Jailer’: Villain’s Terrifying Performance Creates a Sensation on OTT

Action-Thriller film: If you are a fan of action and thriller films, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is an excellent choice for you. Released in 2023, this Tamil film was a superhit at the box office and is now available in Hindi on an OTT platform.
‘Jailer’ is the story of Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer, living peacefully with his family. However, his life is disrupted when his family becomes the target of a dangerous criminal gang. Muthuvel is then forced back into action to protect his family.
Rajinikanth plays the lead role and delivers impressive action sequences despite being over 70 years old. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vinayakan, and Shivarajkumar. Vinayakan plays the villain. 'Jailer' is not just an action film; it's also a story of family, duty, and revenge. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
The film grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide. It has a 7.1 rating on IMDb. If you haven't seen 'Jailer' yet, you can watch it in Hindi on Amazon Prime Video. You won't be disappointed.