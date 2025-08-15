Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

‘Jailer’: Villain’s Terrifying Performance Creates a Sensation on OTT

This film, released on OTT, has driven viewers crazy, but surprisingly, it's not the hero but the villain's terrifying character that has captivated audiences.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

OTT पर इस फिल्म ने मचाया बवाल, हीरो नहीं, विलेन के खौफ से कांपे दर्शक
Jailer (Image: Patrika)

Action-Thriller film: If you are a fan of action and thriller films, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is an excellent choice for you. Released in 2023, this Tamil film was a superhit at the box office and is now available in Hindi on an OTT platform.

Audiences Tremble, Not Before the Hero, But the Villain

‘Jailer’ is the story of Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer, living peacefully with his family. However, his life is disrupted when his family becomes the target of a dangerous criminal gang. Muthuvel is then forced back into action to protect his family.

Rajinikanth plays the lead role and delivers impressive action sequences despite being over 70 years old. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vinayakan, and Shivarajkumar. Vinayakan plays the villain. 'Jailer' is not just an action film; it's also a story of family, duty, and revenge. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Amazon Prime Video

The film grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide. It has a 7.1 rating on IMDb. If you haven't seen 'Jailer' yet, you can watch it in Hindi on Amazon Prime Video. You won't be disappointed.

Share the news:

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 02:46 pm

English News / Entertainment / ‘Jailer’: Villain’s Terrifying Performance Creates a Sensation on OTT
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.