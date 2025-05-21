scriptJanhvi Kapoor's Cannes Debut: A Tribute to Sridevi | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Debut: A Tribute to Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor made her mark at the Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, the actress graced the red carpet.

May 21, 2025 / 11:03 am

Patrika Desk

Janhvi Kapoor Debut at cannes red carpet

Janhvi Kapoor at Cannes: The 78th Cannes Film Festival is underway in France. Stars from Hollywood to Bollywood are gracing the red carpet, showcasing their glamour. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, actress Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes 2025 debut. Her look was extremely well-received by fans. As soon as Janhvi stepped onto the red carpet, all eyes were on her. People commented that her outfit was a tribute to her mother, Sridevi. Janhvi’s Cannes look has gone viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor Debut at Cannes

While celebrities usually opt for Western looks, Janhvi chose a royal-touch lehenga for her Cannes debut. The skirt featured a long train. The dupatta was draped from her shoulder and over her head, similar to a traditional ghungat. She accessorized with a layered pearl necklace, giving her look a vintage feel. As soon as Janhvi arrived at the festival, she was surrounded by a crowd of fans eager to get her autograph.
Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Cannes Look

Pays Tribute to Mother Sridevi

It’s worth noting that Ishaan Khatter also attended Cannes with Janhvi Kapoor. Both stars are there for the screening of their upcoming film, ‘Homebound’, at this prestigious film festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film will be showcased at Cannes. Before the film’s screening, the lead stars, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, walked the red carpet.

Receives Praise on Social Media

Janhvi Kapoor’s look is receiving immense praise on social media. One fan commented that she looks exactly like her mother, Sridevi. Another wrote that it was refreshing to see such an outfit at Cannes without being revealing. One comment simply stated, “Best Cannes debut look.” Meanwhile, Shikhar Pahariya, despite having a hand injury, travelled to France to support his girlfriend, Janhvi. A picture from Cannes shows Shikhar Pahariya posing with Khushi Kapoor, Orry, and Karan Johar. In other pictures, Karan is seen in a stylish pink suit, while in another, he’s in a blue casual outfit posing with Khushi and Shikhar.

