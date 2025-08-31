Janhvi Kapoor's Fun Reason for Wanting Three Children

During a lighthearted chat on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil spoke to Janhvi, saying he'd heard she'd already planned her future, intending to move to South India with her husband and children after marriage. This remark caused much laughter among Archana Puran Singh, Siddhu Paaji, and the rest of the set. Kapil then asked Janhvi why she wanted three children. Agreeing, Janhvi replied, “Yes, I think it's good. Firstly, the number three is lucky for me. Secondly, fights often happen between two children. So, there should be someone to take one side. A sister or brother, whoever it may be, will be a double drummer; they will play on both sides, supporting both. So, I've planned this very thoughtfully.”