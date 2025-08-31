Janhvi Kapoor's Fun Reason for Wanting Three Children

On 29 August, the film 'Param Sundari' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor was released in cinemas. The film has received love from the audience, with people particularly enjoying the love story spanning two cultures. Before the release, both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor were actively involved in promoting the film. Recently, both actors appeared on Kapil Sharma's show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', on the OTT platform Netflix.
During a lighthearted chat on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil spoke to Janhvi, saying he'd heard she'd already planned her future, intending to move to South India with her husband and children after marriage. This remark caused much laughter among Archana Puran Singh, Siddhu Paaji, and the rest of the set. Kapil then asked Janhvi why she wanted three children. Agreeing, Janhvi replied, “Yes, I think it's good. Firstly, the number three is lucky for me. Secondly, fights often happen between two children. So, there should be someone to take one side. A sister or brother, whoever it may be, will be a double drummer; they will play on both sides, supporting both. So, I've planned this very thoughtfully.”
Discussing her future plans, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she wants to settle in Tirupati with her husband and three children. She previously disclosed this in an interview with Komal Nahta. Janhvi had said, “My plan is to get married and settle in Tirumala Tirupati with my husband and three children. We will eat on banana leaves every day and listen to ‘Govinda Govinda.’ I will have jasmine in my hair and listen to Mani Ratnam's songs. My husband will wear a lungi, and I will oil his hair.”
Janhvi Kapoor visits the temple every year on her birthday and her late mother, Sridevi's, birthday. She mentioned finding peace and tranquility there, hence her desire to settle in the South after marriage.
On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Sidharth shared his experience of fatherhood, saying, “There's no fixed time for sleep anymore. Kiara and I now have date nights. Kiara does everything; I just sit on the side like a supporting actor and watch.”
Manjot Singh, who played Janhvi's friend in Param Sundari, explained his reason for taking on the role: “The biggest reason for doing this film was that my father's name is Param, and everyone's mother is Sundari, so why shouldn't I do it? I thought this film would be a gift for my parents, so I had to do it.” He also mentioned an upcoming film, 'Kiss Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'.