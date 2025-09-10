Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: A New Twist, Big Showdown

Makers have released the explosive trailer for Jolly LLB 3. This time, two big industry actors will face off. On what issue will they clash in the courtroom? Let's find out.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi (Image: Akshay's Instagram)

The trailer for Bollywood's most anticipated film, 'Jolly LLB 3', was finally released on Wednesday by the makers. Akshay Kumar shared the trailer on his official Instagram account, generating significant excitement on social media.

Let's delve into the specifics. The film once again offers a fantastic combination of courtroom drama, social issues, and humour. However, this time the story is based on a serious and sensitive topic, pitting the two Jollys, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, against each other. Only after watching the film will we know who wins.

What's Special About the Trailer?

The trailer begins with a serious and emotional dialogue: "I wanted to pass on to my son what my grandfather inherited from his great-grandfather, and I inherited from my father."

This voiceover is accompanied by scenes of riots, police lathi-charge, and social unrest. During this, a woman is shown clinging to the feet of a statue of 'Late Rajaram Solanki'.

Akshay Kumar then enters, seen riding a scooter. He tells his assistant, in exchange for money: "If anyone mentions Jolly, bring them straight to me."

Huma Qureshi also appears alongside Akshay Kumar, whose habit of drinking seems to annoy Akshay.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is once again in the role of a lawyer, portraying himself as extremely busy, though in reality, he has no work.

The trailer shows Akshay and Arshad clashing over the same client. Arshad even calls Akshay a 'client thief', leading to a physical altercation between them. This scene is reminiscent of the first film.

An Intriguing Twist in the Story; Release Date Announced

The film highlights a land dispute, with Khetaan Sahab, played by Gajraj Rao, appearing as a strong character.

Akshay Kumar seeks help to meet Khetaan Sahab, and the person he asks says it will take a year to meet him and two years to remind him of his name. However, the twist comes when Khetaan Sahab himself comes to meet Akshay.

This case brings Akshay and Arshad face-to-face once more. The courtroom arguments, cunning tactics, and humorous banter between the two lawyers add to the intrigue.

Amrita Rao also makes a brief appearance in the trailer. It's clear from the trailer that 'Jolly LLB 3' will address serious social issues alongside the comedy. 'Jolly LLB 3' will be released in cinemas on 19 September.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Movie Trailer

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 02:07 pm

English News / Entertainment / Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: A New Twist, Big Showdown
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.