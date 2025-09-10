Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: A New Twist, Big Showdown

The trailer for Bollywood's most anticipated film, 'Jolly LLB 3', was finally released on Wednesday by the makers. Akshay Kumar shared the trailer on his official Instagram account, generating significant excitement on social media.
Let's delve into the specifics. The film once again offers a fantastic combination of courtroom drama, social issues, and humour. However, this time the story is based on a serious and sensitive topic, pitting the two Jollys, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, against each other. Only after watching the film will we know who wins.
The trailer begins with a serious and emotional dialogue: "I wanted to pass on to my son what my grandfather inherited from his great-grandfather, and I inherited from my father."
This voiceover is accompanied by scenes of riots, police lathi-charge, and social unrest. During this, a woman is shown clinging to the feet of a statue of 'Late Rajaram Solanki'.
Akshay Kumar then enters, seen riding a scooter. He tells his assistant, in exchange for money: "If anyone mentions Jolly, bring them straight to me."
Huma Qureshi also appears alongside Akshay Kumar, whose habit of drinking seems to annoy Akshay.
Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is once again in the role of a lawyer, portraying himself as extremely busy, though in reality, he has no work.
The trailer shows Akshay and Arshad clashing over the same client. Arshad even calls Akshay a 'client thief', leading to a physical altercation between them. This scene is reminiscent of the first film.
The film highlights a land dispute, with Khetaan Sahab, played by Gajraj Rao, appearing as a strong character.
Akshay Kumar seeks help to meet Khetaan Sahab, and the person he asks says it will take a year to meet him and two years to remind him of his name. However, the twist comes when Khetaan Sahab himself comes to meet Akshay.
This case brings Akshay and Arshad face-to-face once more. The courtroom arguments, cunning tactics, and humorous banter between the two lawyers add to the intrigue.
Amrita Rao also makes a brief appearance in the trailer. It's clear from the trailer that 'Jolly LLB 3' will address serious social issues alongside the comedy. 'Jolly LLB 3' will be released in cinemas on 19 September.