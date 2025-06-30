scriptJuly's OTT Lineup: A Thrilling Month of Drama and Suspense | Latest News | Patrika News
July's OTT Lineup: A Thrilling Month of Drama and Suspense

July is going to be very special for cinema lovers as this month will see the release of one blockbuster film and web series after another, from ‘Special Ops 2’ to ‘Sandman 2’.

Jun 30, 2025 / 02:44 pm

Patrika Desk

July OTT Release

July OTT Release: July is going to be a special month for web series enthusiasts. OTT platforms are bringing tremendous entertainment for viewers this month. Thriller, drama, historical, and comedy—every kind of story will be available.
Big web series like ‘Special Ops 2’, ‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’, and ‘Sandman Season 2’ are releasing this month. In short, there’s something for everyone.

‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’

Based on journalist Aniruddha Mitra’s book ‘90 Days’, the web series ‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’ is set to depict a painful event in Indian history.
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and starring Amit Sial in the lead role, the story is based on the events surrounding the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. This series will be available on SonyLIV from 4 July.

‘Special Ops 2’

Neeraj Pandey’s superhit series ‘Special Ops’ is making a spectacular comeback with its second season. The series stars actor Karan Tacker along with KK Menon, who will once again be seen in the role of ‘Himmat Singh’. This action-packed spy thriller will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 11 July.

‘Sandman 2’

Netflix’s fantasy series ‘Sandman’ will release its second season in two parts. The first volume will be available on 3 July and the second on 24 July. With a total of 11 episodes, this series will captivate fans of fantasy and mystery.

‘Full Volume’

Along with these series, comedian Vir Das’s stand-up show ‘Full Volume’ is also ready to tickle the funny bone. This show will stream on Netflix on 18 July.

Other Films and Series on the List

In addition to these web series, several major films are also slated for release in July, some in cinemas and some on OTT platforms.
Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer film ‘Metro…In Dino’, Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar’s ‘Malik’, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’, and Fatima Sana Shaikh and R. Madhavan’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ are all set for release.
Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Kalidhar Lapta’, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’, ‘Son of Sardar 2’, ‘Kingdom’, and ‘Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti’ will also entertain audiences this month.

