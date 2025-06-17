scriptJustin Bieber's Heartbreaking Post: 'I'm Completely Broken' | Latest News | Patrika News
Justin Bieber's Heartbreaking Post: 'I'm Completely Broken'

Despite his wealth and fame, Justin Bieber is completely broken. He revealed this on social media.

Jun 17, 2025 / 03:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber: The renowned Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, seemingly has it all – yet, he’s not happy. He revealed on his Instagram social media account that he is struggling with brokenness and anger issues. The singer also expressed concerns about his mental health.

What did the world-famous singer write in his post?

In his post, the globally famous Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, wrote, “People keep saying to get better. Don’t you think if I could have, I would have by now? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I’ve spent my whole life trying to be like the people who told me I should be like them. And it’s exhausting and makes me more angry.”
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The singer further writes, “The more I try to move forward, the more I focus on myself. Jesus is the only person who motivates me to make my life about others. Because honestly, I’m tired of thinking about myself lately, aren’t you?”

Stop asking me if I’m okay

Earlier, in another Instagram post, he appealed to people to stop projecting their insecurities onto others. Justin wrote, “Stop asking me if I’m okay. Stop asking me how I’m doing. I don’t do that to you. Because I know what life is like for all of us. It’s hard. Let’s encourage our people, not project our insecurities onto each other. Your concern doesn’t come across as care. It’s just weirdly oppressive.”
It is noteworthy that recently, the singer had a heated argument with paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu, California. A video showed him trying to hide from the cameras.

