Jyoti Malhotra: Woman Arrested for Alleged Espionage for Pakistan

Who is Jyoti Malhotra? Indian police have arrested a girl on charges of spying for Pakistan while residing in India. Let’s find out who Jyoti Malhotra actually is.

May 18, 2025 / 01:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Jyoti Malhotra Pakistani Spy: Tensions have been high between India and Pakistan for the past few days. Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, leading to a near-war situation between the two countries. Amidst this, police forces across India have been on high alert. Recently, a young woman has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Jyoti Malhotra’s name is currently trending on social media. Television stars and Bollywood celebrities alike are expressing their outrage and reactions to this case. Let’s find out who Jyoti Malhotra is.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra, Accused of Spying for Pakistan?

Jyoti Malhotra is a popular YouTuber from Haryana. She is known on social media for her travel vlogs and glamorous lifestyle. Police have been tracking her for allegedly working as a spy for Pakistan. Jyoti is accused of providing sensitive information related to India to Pakistani intelligence agencies. Her arrest has caused a stir across the country, with people searching for information about her and her whereabouts.

Jyoti Malhotra: A Social Media Influencer

Jyoti Malhotra is a well-known social media influencer and YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana. She runs a YouTube channel called ‘Travel with Jo’, which boasts over 3.77 lakh subscribers. She also has 1.31 lakh followers on Instagram. Jyoti is 33 years old and resides in New Agrasen Colony, Ghoda Farm Road, Hisar. Her father’s name is Harish Kumar Malhotra.

Jyoti’s Contact with Pakistani Intelligence Agencies

Jyoti obtained a Pakistani visa in 2023 and visited the neighbouring country. Before her trip, she met an official named Danish, who worked at the Pakistan High Commission in India. Following this meeting, she established contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies, and her relationship with them gradually deepened. Jyoti’s videos garnered millions of views. Notably, she had posted several videos related to Pakistan on her social media accounts, which raised suspicions among the agencies, ultimately leading to the exposure of the case.

Jyoti Arrested in Hisar

Jyoti was arrested in a joint operation by Hisar police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). She was apprehended in the New Agrasen Extension area of Hisar. Police have arrested a total of six people in this case, including Jyoti. The court has remanded her in police custody for five days for further questioning.

Jyoti Shared Videos Related to Pakistan

According to social media posts, Jyoti was in Jakarta, Indonesia, three days before her arrest. She posted a video on Instagram of herself travelling on a train in Jakarta. In a previous post, she was seen on a flight to Singapore. However, it is unclear whether these photos were taken at the time or were older photos posted later on social media.

