‘Kaanta Laga’ Fame Shefali Jariwala Passes Away; Husband Parag Tyagi’s Video Goes Viral

Husband Parag Tyagi’s Video Goes Viral It is reported that Shefali was taken to the hospital by her husband and TV actor Parag Tyagi. Three other people were also with them. A staff member present at the hospital reception stated, “By the time Shefali was brought in, she had already passed away. Her husband and some other people were with her.” Her husband was seen leaving the hospital, appearing very distraught and dejected. When cameramen tried to film Parag Tyagi, he was seen covering his face with his hands. This video is now viral on social media.

Sudden Demise Shocks Everyone Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise has left her friends and fans heartbroken. Many have expressed their grief and shock on social media. Several celebrities, including Ali Goni, Mika Singh, Rajiv Adatia, and Kamya Punjabi, have paid tribute to Shefali and remembered her.