‘Kaanta Laga’ Fame Shefali Jariwala Passes Away; Husband Parag Tyagi’s Video Goes Viral

The television industry is mourning the death of actress Shefali Jariwala. Her sudden passing has shocked her husband and friends.

Jun 28, 2025 / 10:38 am

Patrika Desk

Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with the 2000s superhit music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, is no more. She passed away at the age of 42. The actress suffered a heart attack late Friday night and was rushed to Mumbai’s Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, but she died before reaching the hospital.

Husband Parag Tyagi’s Video Goes Viral

It is reported that Shefali was taken to the hospital by her husband and TV actor Parag Tyagi. Three other people were also with them. A staff member present at the hospital reception stated, “By the time Shefali was brought in, she had already passed away. Her husband and some other people were with her.” Her husband was seen leaving the hospital, appearing very distraught and dejected. When cameramen tried to film Parag Tyagi, he was seen covering his face with his hands. This video is now viral on social media.
 
 
 
 
 
Sudden Demise Shocks Everyone

Mika Singh
Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise has left her friends and fans heartbroken. Many have expressed their grief and shock on social media. Several celebrities, including Ali Goni, Mika Singh, Rajiv Adatia, and Kamya Punjabi, have paid tribute to Shefali and remembered her.

