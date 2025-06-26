Kajol and Son Yug Make a Stunning Appearance at 'Maa' Film Screening

Mother and Son’s Stunning Entry at the ‘Maa‘ Film Screening Kajol was seen hand-in-hand with her son at the screening of the film ‘Maa‘. Kajol wore an off-white saree for the event, while her son, Yug, posed for the paparazzi in denim jeans and a simple shirt. Ajay Devgn, in a black attire, looked quite cool, and his stylish appearance was well-received by the fans.

Several Bollywood celebrities also attended the 'Maa' film screening. The film is a production of Ajay Devgn's production house. His close friend and director Rohit Shetty was also present, posing for the paparazzi. The entire star cast of 'Maa' was also present at the premiere. Many famous actors, including Dhanush, Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar, Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Vindoo Dara Singh, and Anand L Rai, among other Bollywood stars, enhanced the screening.