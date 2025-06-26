scriptKajol and Son Yug Make a Stunning Appearance at 'Maa' Film Screening | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Kajol and Son Yug Make a Stunning Appearance at 'Maa' Film Screening

Several Bollywood celebrities joined Kajol and her son Yug for a special screening of the film ‘Maa’. More details to follow.

Jun 26, 2025 / 12:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Maa Screening:काजोल और बेटे युग की 'मां' फिल्म स्क्रीनिंग पर शानदार एंट्री, दिखे कई मशहूर बॉलीवुड सितारे
Film Maa Screening: Kajol’s film Maa has been continuously making headlines. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of this upcoming supernatural horror thriller featuring Kajol, and that wait is almost over. A special screening of the film was held last night, Wednesday, which was attended by Kajol and several members of the Devgan family. Several well-known Bollywood celebrities also graced the event.

Mother and Son’s Stunning Entry at the ‘Maa‘ Film Screening

Kajol was seen hand-in-hand with her son at the screening of the film ‘Maa‘. Kajol wore an off-white saree for the event, while her son, Yug, posed for the paparazzi in denim jeans and a simple shirt. Ajay Devgn, in a black attire, looked quite cool, and his stylish appearance was well-received by the fans.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A post shared by FILMYGYAN HD (@filmygyan.hd)

Many Bollywood Celebs Appear at the Film Screening

A post shared by FILMYGYAN HD (@filmygyan.hd)

Several Bollywood celebrities also attended the ‘Maa‘ film screening. The film is a production of Ajay Devgn’s production house. His close friend and director Rohit Shetty was also present, posing for the paparazzi. The entire star cast of ‘Maa‘ was also present at the premiere. Many famous actors, including Dhanush, Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar, Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Vindoo Dara Singh, and Anand L Rai, among other Bollywood stars, enhanced the screening.

