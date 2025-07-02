Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

Maa Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood actress Kajol has returned to the big screen after a long time. Her film, Maa, released on 27 June, and its box office collection has been steadily declining. While the film’s strong weekend performance pleased the makers and fans, the weekday collections show a different picture. Monday saw a drop in collections, and Tuesday continued the downward trend. Let’s find out how much Maa collected on its fifth day.
Fifth Day Collection
According to Sacnilk, the film Maa collected ₹4.65 crore on its opening day. On the second day (Saturday), the film gained momentum, earning ₹6 crore. Sunday’s collection jumped to ₹7 crore. However, Monday saw a decline, with the film earning only ₹2.5 crore on its fourth day. The fifth day (Tuesday), 1 July, also saw very low earnings, with the film grossing only ₹2.85 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹23.00 crore.
Maa’s Pace Slows on Weekdays
Kajol is portrayed as a mother who takes on the form of Kali to protect her daughter. This avatar is resonating well with the audience. This is a role unlike any she has played before. Fans are praising Kajol’s performance on social media; however, the film’s earnings continue to be very low. The film has not even managed to enter the ₹50 crore club in five days.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹4.65 crore
Day 2
₹6 crore
Day 3
₹7 crore
Day 4
₹2.5 crore
Day 5
₹2.85 crore
Total
₹23.00 crore
Maa Could Make a Comeback on the Second Weekend
The budget of Maa is estimated to be between ₹50 and ₹60 crore. Considering this, its performance has been quite sluggish. However, it’s worth noting that Kajol’s film is holding its own against the competition in theatres. The film is now looking towards the second weekend. The collection might pick up pace by then.