scriptKajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

Kajol’s film ‘Maa’ had a fantastic weekend collection, but its earnings completely tanked on Tuesday.

Jul 02, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

Maa Box Office Collection Day 5

Maa Box Office Collection Day 5

Maa Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood actress Kajol has returned to the big screen after a long time. Her film, Maa, released on 27 June, and its box office collection has been steadily declining. While the film’s strong weekend performance pleased the makers and fans, the weekday collections show a different picture. Monday saw a drop in collections, and Tuesday continued the downward trend. Let’s find out how much Maa collected on its fifth day.

Fifth Day Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film Maa collected ₹4.65 crore on its opening day. On the second day (Saturday), the film gained momentum, earning ₹6 crore. Sunday’s collection jumped to ₹7 crore. However, Monday saw a decline, with the film earning only ₹2.5 crore on its fourth day. The fifth day (Tuesday), 1 July, also saw very low earnings, with the film grossing only ₹2.85 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹23.00 crore.
Maa Box Office Collection Day 5

Maa’s Pace Slows on Weekdays

Kajol is portrayed as a mother who takes on the form of Kali to protect her daughter. This avatar is resonating well with the audience. This is a role unlike any she has played before. Fans are praising Kajol’s performance on social media; however, the film’s earnings continue to be very low. The film has not even managed to enter the ₹50 crore club in five days.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹4.65 crore
Day 2₹6 crore
Day 3₹7 crore
Day 4₹2.5 crore
Day 5₹2.85 crore
Total₹23.00 crore

Maa Could Make a Comeback on the Second Weekend

The budget of Maa is estimated to be between ₹50 and ₹60 crore. Considering this, its performance has been quite sluggish. However, it’s worth noting that Kajol’s film is holding its own against the competition in theatres. The film is now looking towards the second weekend. The collection might pick up pace by then.
Maa Box Office Collection Day 5

News / Entertainment / Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

in 3 hours

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

National News

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

in 3 hours

Madhya Pradesh Power Company Relaxes Selfie Attendance Rules for Field Officers

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Power Company Relaxes Selfie Attendance Rules for Field Officers

21 hours ago

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

18 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

Entertainment

Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

in 5 hours

Thammudu Trailer Released: Nithiin’s Action-Packed South Film Creates Buzz

Entertainment

Thammudu Trailer Released: Nithiin’s Action-Packed South Film Creates Buzz

13 hours ago

TMKOC’s Babita Ji Breaks Silence on Show Exit Rumours

Entertainment

TMKOC’s Babita Ji Breaks Silence on Show Exit Rumours

17 hours ago

July's OTT Lineup: A Thrilling Month of Drama and Suspense

Entertainment

July's OTT Lineup: A Thrilling Month of Drama and Suspense

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.