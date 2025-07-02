Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

Fifth Day Collection According to Sacnilk, the film Maa collected ₹4.65 crore on its opening day. On the second day (Saturday), the film gained momentum, earning ₹6 crore. Sunday’s collection jumped to ₹7 crore. However, Monday saw a decline, with the film earning only ₹2.5 crore on its fourth day. The fifth day (Tuesday), 1 July, also saw very low earnings, with the film grossing only ₹2.85 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹23.00 crore.

Maa's Pace Slows on Weekdays Kajol is portrayed as a mother who takes on the form of Kali to protect her daughter. This avatar is resonating well with the audience. This is a role unlike any she has played before. Fans are praising Kajol's performance on social media; however, the film's earnings continue to be very low. The film has not even managed to enter the ₹50 crore club in five days.