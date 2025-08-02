Kalabhavan Navas Dies: Actor Found Dead in Hotel Room; Industry Mourns

Kalabhavan Navas Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the film industry. Renowned Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas has passed away. The actor was found dead in a hotel room near Chottanikkara on Friday evening, 1 August. The incident came to light when hotel staff informed the police. Navas was staying at the hotel in connection with a film shoot.
According to a PTI report, the police stated that the hotel staff informed them about the actor. Kalabhavan Navas was scheduled to check out on Friday evening, but when he didn't appear for a long time, the hotel staff went to his room, where he was found unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police suspect Kalabhavan suffered a heart attack, leading to his death. The news has cast a pall of gloom over the industry. His fans are finding it hard to believe that their favourite actor is no more.
The exact cause of actor Kalabhavan Navas's death has not been revealed, nor has anything suspicious been found in his room. Kalabhavan Navas was a highly talented actor and mimicry artist. He also captivated audiences with his voice and was a singer. He received immense love from viewers for his mimicry, acting, and singing. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also expressed grief over the demise of actor Kalabhavan Navas.
Actor Kalabhavan Navas began his acting career in 1995. He first appeared in the Malayalam film 'Chaithanyam'. His filmography includes notable films such as Junior Mandrake, Chandamama, Mimics Action 500, One Man Show, and Mattppetty Machan. He last appeared in the film Detective Ujjwalan. He also worked in several TV shows. Fans are paying tribute to the actor on social media and remembering him.