Kalabhavan Navas Dies: Actor Found Dead in Hotel Room; Industry Mourns

According to a PTI report, the police stated that the hotel staff informed them about the actor. Kalabhavan Navas was scheduled to check out on Friday evening, but when he didn't appear for a long time, the hotel staff went to his room, where he was found unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police suspect Kalabhavan suffered a heart attack, leading to his death. The news has cast a pall of gloom over the industry. His fans are finding it hard to believe that their favourite actor is no more.