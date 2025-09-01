Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD 2: Director Nag Ashwin Provides Update on Prabhas's 'Kalki 2'

Director Nag Ashwin has given a major update regarding the film Kalki 2. Let's find out what he said…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Kalki 2898 AD sequel
Kalki (Image: X)

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: South superstar Prabhas's film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ received a phenomenal response from audiences. Immediately afterwards, fans began eagerly anticipating a sequel. Now, director Nag Ashwin has provided a significant update regarding the film's sequel. Nag Ashwin's statement on social media has caused quite a stir.

Director Provides Update on Kalki 2

Director Nag Ashwin recently discussed the sequel to Kalki in a podcast. When asked when audiences could expect the second part of the blockbuster film, he stated that creating the next installment would take time. The director explained, “The actors need to come together. Some scenes and action sequences are so large that planning them will take time. I don't have a confirmed date yet, as all the actors are currently busy with their other projects.”

Nag Ashwin's Previous Statement Regarding the Film

It's worth noting that Nag Ashwin had previously hinted at ‘Kalki 2898 AD 2’. In a media interaction, he suggested that filming might begin in December. If that were the case, fans' wait would soon be over; however, Ashwin's latest statement suggests otherwise, potentially disappointing some fans.

First Installment Breaks Records

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan's ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ created a storm at the box office upon its release. The film grossed over ₹600 crore in India. This film propelled Prabhas's career to new heights once again. Audiences thoroughly enjoyed the film.

Amitabh Bachchan's action scenes in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also captivated fans. Now, there is anticipation that the sequel will also set new box office records.

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 02:36 pm

English News / Entertainment / Kalki 2898 AD 2: Director Nag Ashwin Provides Update on Prabhas's 'Kalki 2'
