Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: The director has dropped a major hint regarding a sequel to the film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. He alluded to who might play the role of Lord Krishna.

MumbaiDec 30, 2024 / 09:23 am

Patrika Desk

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the sequel to Prabhas’s film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and that wait is almost over. A video of director Nag Ashwin is going viral on social media, and his comments have generated considerable excitement. Nag Ashwin stated that he envisions Mahesh Babu as Krishna in ‘Kalki’. This news has sparked widespread speculation online that Mahesh Babu might play the role of Krishna in the sequel. Meanwhile, many users are also curious about who will play the role of Deepika Padukone’s son.

Mahesh Babu to Play Lord Krishna in ‘Kalki 2898 AD 2’?

Kalki 2898 AD was one of the blockbuster films of 2023. Following its success, the makers have been keen to produce a sequel. Nag Ashwin himself has now made a significant revelation about the sequel in a viral video. In the video, he is heard saying, “I didn’t want a famous face for the role of Krishna in Kalki. If the role of Krishna were to be fully realised, Mahesh Babu would have been the best choice. Mahesh Babu has a massive fan following, which would have made the film a blockbuster. The film would have been a hit even before the teaser release. I really enjoyed his film, ‘Khaleja’.”

Nag Ashwin’s Viral Video

A user shared Nag Ashwin’s video on social media, writing, “‘Kalki 2898 AD’ would have earned ₹2000 crore if Mahesh Babu had played the role of Lord Krishna.” Many fans claim the video is old, but Mahesh Babu’s fans are excited, speculating that Nag Ashwin might be hinting at Mahesh Babu playing Lord Krishna in the sequel. However, it remains unclear who will play Deepika Padukone’s son in the sequel and when the film might be released.

