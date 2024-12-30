Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

Mahesh Babu to Play Lord Krishna in ‘Kalki 2898 AD 2’? Kalki 2898 AD was one of the blockbuster films of 2023. Following its success, the makers have been keen to produce a sequel. Nag Ashwin himself has now made a significant revelation about the sequel in a viral video. In the video, he is heard saying, “I didn’t want a famous face for the role of Krishna in Kalki. If the role of Krishna were to be fully realised, Mahesh Babu would have been the best choice. Mahesh Babu has a massive fan following, which would have made the film a blockbuster. The film would have been a hit even before the teaser release. I really enjoyed his film, ‘Khaleja’.”

#Kalki2898AD Movie Would have Collected 2000Cr if Mahesh Babu acted as Lord Krishna in a Full Length Role It will be an All Time Blockbuster even Before release

#Kalki2898AD Movie Would have Collected 2000Cr if Mahesh Babu acted as Lord Krishna in a Full Length Role It will be an All Time Blockbuster even Before release

– Nag AshwinRange @urstrulyMahesh 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/gyhbPTZhAa— Hemanth Kiara (@urshemanthrko2) December 28, 2024 Nag Ashwin's Viral Video A user shared Nag Ashwin's video on social media, writing, "'Kalki 2898 AD' would have earned ₹2000 crore if Mahesh Babu had played the role of Lord Krishna." Many fans claim the video is old, but Mahesh Babu's fans are excited, speculating that Nag Ashwin might be hinting at Mahesh Babu playing Lord Krishna in the sequel. However, it remains unclear who will play Deepika Padukone's son in the sequel and when the film might be released.