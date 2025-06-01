Kangana Ranaut Questions 'Law and Order', Warns Against Turning India into 'North Korea'

#WATCH | Delhi: On the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli from Gurugram by Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments on social media, actor Kangana Ranaut says, “Harassing someone in the name of law and order is not good. When someone has apologised… pic.twitter.com/SEtPALH9lH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025 Kangana Appeals to Bengal Government Kangana appealed to the West Bengal government not to turn the state into a ‘North Korea’ and to protect citizens’ constitutional rights. She specifically urged Mamata Banerjee to release Sharmistha, considering her age and future, as this appears to be an attempt to ruin her entire life, which is reprehensible. Sharmistha Panoli is the young woman who made controversial comments on ‘Operation Sindoor’, leading to her arrest and current imprisonment. Sharmistha is 22 years old and studying law.Kangana appealed to the West Bengal government not to turn the state into a ‘North Korea’ and to protect citizens’ constitutional rights. She specifically urged Mamata Banerjee to release Sharmistha, considering her age and future, as this appears to be an attempt to ruin her entire life, which is reprehensible.

What is the Full Story? Sharmistha Panoli shared a video on social media questioning Bollywood’s silence on ‘Operation Sindoor’. The video allegedly contained offensive remarks and abusive language against a particular community. A complaint was filed against her at Garden Reach police station on 15 May, following which she was arrested in Gurugram and presented before the City Court in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. After a detailed hearing, the court remanded her in judicial custody until 13 June.

Following the escalating controversy, Sharmistha not only deleted her video but also publicly apologised. However, this did not prevent her arrest.