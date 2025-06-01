scriptKangana Ranaut Questions 'Law and Order', Warns Against Turning India into 'North Korea' | Latest News | Patrika News
Kangana Ranaut Questions 'Law and Order', Warns Against Turning India into 'North Korea'

Kangana said: “It’s not right to destroy someone’s entire career and character in the name of ‘law and order’. It’s not just to harass someone like this because of one mistake.”

Jun 01, 2025 / 05:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Kangana-Sharmistha News

Kangana-Sharmistha News: Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has spoken out in support of Sharmistha Panoli. Kangana stated, “Harassing someone to this extent in the name of law and order is not right, especially when she has apologised and removed the controversial post. Destroying a girl’s entire future and character over one mistake is not just. A daughter shouldn’t be treated like this.”
Sharmistha Panoli is the young woman who made controversial comments on ‘Operation Sindoor’, leading to her arrest and current imprisonment. Sharmistha is 22 years old and studying law.

Kangana Appeals to Bengal Government

Kangana appealed to the West Bengal government not to turn the state into a ‘North Korea’ and to protect citizens’ constitutional rights. She specifically urged Mamata Banerjee to release Sharmistha, considering her age and future, as this appears to be an attempt to ruin her entire life, which is reprehensible.

What is the Full Story?

Sharmistha Panoli shared a video on social media questioning Bollywood’s silence on ‘Operation Sindoor’. The video allegedly contained offensive remarks and abusive language against a particular community.

A complaint was filed against her at Garden Reach police station on 15 May, following which she was arrested in Gurugram and presented before the City Court in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. After a detailed hearing, the court remanded her in judicial custody until 13 June.
Following the escalating controversy, Sharmistha not only deleted her video but also publicly apologised. However, this did not prevent her arrest.

