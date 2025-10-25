Kannada Actress Divya Suresh's Name Emerges in Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case, CCTV Footage Recovered

Kannada Actress Divya Suresh: A new twist has emerged in the hit-and-run case that occurred late at night in Bengaluru, nearly three weeks after the incident. Last Friday, traffic police identified Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh as the driver of the car involved in the accident that injured three people. The accident took place on October 4th, around 1:30 AM, near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru. Kiran (biker), one of the injured, filed an FIR at the nearby police station on October 7th.