Kannada Actress Divya Suresh's Name Emerges in Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case, CCTV Footage Recovered

A new turn has been taken in the hit-and-run case that occurred in Bengaluru three weeks ago. Police have found CCTV footage in which Kannada actress Divya Suresh's car has been identified.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Kannada Actress Divya Suresh

Divya Suresh (Image: divyasuresh.official/Instagram)

Kannada Actress Divya Suresh: A new twist has emerged in the hit-and-run case that occurred late at night in Bengaluru, nearly three weeks after the incident. Last Friday, traffic police identified Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh as the driver of the car involved in the accident that injured three people. The accident took place on October 4th, around 1:30 AM, near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru. Kiran (biker), one of the injured, filed an FIR at the nearby police station on October 7th.

According to the police, Kiran was travelling on a motorcycle with his cousins, Anusha and Anita. Following the accident, Kiran (25) and Anusha (24) sustained minor injuries. However, Anita (33) suffered a broken leg and was admitted to BGS Hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The police further stated, "Kannada actress Divya Suresh was identified through CCTV footage. Initial statements indicated that an unknown person was driving the car, and it was a woman. Later, during the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage from surrounding areas, traced the car, and confirmed it belonged to Divya Suresh. The car has been seized by the police, and further investigation is ongoing."

Divya Suresh has appeared in several Kannada films, including 'Rowdy Baby'. She has also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada.

