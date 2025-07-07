7 July 2025,

Entertainment

Kantara 2 Release Date Out; Rishab Shetty's First Look Excites Fans

The release date of 'Kantara Chapter 1' has been revealed. Rishab Shetty's look has also been unveiled, causing a sensation on social media.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 Release Date Out

Kantara Chapter 2 Release Date: Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the film Kantara, and the wait is finally over. The release date for Kantara 2 has been revealed, along with a first look at Rishab Shetty's appearance in the second part. Fans are excited by the first look and release date.

Kantara Chapter 1 Release Date Out

Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara was released in 2022 and proved to be a blockbuster. While fans are celebrating Rishab Shetty's birthday, Hombale Films released a new look poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 to mark the occasion. The post's caption reads: “Where legends are born and the roar of wild beasts echoes, Kantara - the prequel to the masterpiece that impacted millions. Celebrating the driving force behind the legend.”

Kantara Chapter 1 Rishab Shetty First Look

The poster revealed a first glimpse of Rishab Shetty and an update on the release date. The caption reads: “The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic event #KantaraChapter1 will release worldwide in theatres on October 2nd, 2025.”

Kantara's First Part Proved to be a Blockbuster

The new look poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 shows Rishab Shetty wielding an axe and shield. His angry look emerging from a ball of fire has prompted a flood of comments from fans. The makers had previously released a first-look teaser for Kantara: Chapter 1, hinting that the story would begin where the original Kantara film ended, in the jungle. Rishab Shetty, who played Shiva in the film and disappeared into the jungle, promises an even more spectacular continuation of the story.

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 12:07 pm

English News / Entertainment / Kantara 2 Release Date Out; Rishab Shetty's First Look Excites Fans
