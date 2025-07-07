Kantara 2 Release Date Out; Rishab Shetty's First Look Excites Fans

Kantara Chapter 2 Release Date: Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the film Kantara, and the wait is finally over. The release date for Kantara 2 has been revealed, along with a first look at Rishab Shetty's appearance in the second part. Fans are excited by the first look and release date.
Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara was released in 2022 and proved to be a blockbuster. While fans are celebrating Rishab Shetty's birthday, Hombale Films released a new look poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 to mark the occasion. The post's caption reads: “Where legends are born and the roar of wild beasts echoes, Kantara - the prequel to the masterpiece that impacted millions. Celebrating the driving force behind the legend.”
The poster revealed a first glimpse of Rishab Shetty and an update on the release date. The caption reads: “The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic event #KantaraChapter1 will release worldwide in theatres on October 2nd, 2025.”
The new look poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 shows Rishab Shetty wielding an axe and shield. His angry look emerging from a ball of fire has prompted a flood of comments from fans. The makers had previously released a first-look teaser for Kantara: Chapter 1, hinting that the story would begin where the original Kantara film ended, in the jungle. Rishab Shetty, who played Shiva in the film and disappeared into the jungle, promises an even more spectacular continuation of the story.