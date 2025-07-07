Kantara 2 Release Date Out; Rishab Shetty's First Look Excites Fans

The new look poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 shows Rishab Shetty wielding an axe and shield. His angry look emerging from a ball of fire has prompted a flood of comments from fans. The makers had previously released a first-look teaser for Kantara: Chapter 1, hinting that the story would begin where the original Kantara film ended, in the jungle. Rishab Shetty, who played Shiva in the film and disappeared into the jungle, promises an even more spectacular continuation of the story.