‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Actor Rakesh Poojary: A performer who brought joy and sorrow to audiences, passed away before the film’s release

Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara Chapter 1' has been released in cinemas and is creating a buzz at the box office. The film and its cast are receiving love and appreciation from the audience. However, one of the actors from the film is no longer in this world to witness its success. Let's learn about this actor from 'Kantara'.

Oct 08, 2025

Image: IMDb

Kantara Chapter 1 Actor Rakesh Poojary: Rishab Shetty's latest film, 'Kantara Chapter 1', is currently creating a stir at the box office and earning crores. The lead actor, Rishab Shetty, has once again impressed the audience with his performance, much like in his previous film (Kantara). People are appreciating his acting. Along with Rishab, the other actors in the film are also receiving praise. However, the late actor Rakesh Poojary, who was in discussion for the film, passed away before the release of Kantara Chapter 1.

Died Before Movie Release

Rakesh Poojary has been widely discussed since the release of the film 'Kantara Chapter 1'. His performance is receiving much acclaim, and he has won hearts with his acting. Sadly, Rakesh Poojary is no longer in this world to witness this appreciation. The actor passed away in May 2025. However, it is remarkable that he is being discussed after his death. While 'Kantara Chapter 1', a film based on religious and mythological tales, is a serious film, Rakesh Poojary played a comedic character named 'Peppe' in it. His portrayal made the audience unable to contain their laughter. Peppe, with his comic timing, managed to make the audience laugh amidst the fear, compelling them to burst into laughter.

Actor Rakesh Poojary Died By Cardiac Arrest

It is noteworthy that several actors and crew members passed away during the shooting of 'Kantara Chapter 1', and actor Rakesh Poojary was among them. Although Rakesh's death did not occur on the film set, he attended a mehndi ceremony for a close friend's wedding on May 11, 2025. It was there that he suffered a cardiac arrest, and upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead. Rakesh Poojary passed away at the young age of 34. This news shocked the entire film industry.

Gained Recognition from a Kannada Show

Rakesh Poojary first gained recognition from the second season of his popular Kannada show 'Comedy Khiladigalu'. His comic timing on the show was exceptional, making it impossible for viewers to stop laughing. Rakesh's team participated in this show twice; they were runners-up once and impressed everyone by winning the second time.

