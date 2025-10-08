‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Actor Rakesh Poojary: A performer who brought joy and sorrow to audiences, passed away before the film’s release

Rakesh Poojary has been widely discussed since the release of the film 'Kantara Chapter 1'. His performance is receiving much acclaim, and he has won hearts with his acting. Sadly, Rakesh Poojary is no longer in this world to witness this appreciation. The actor passed away in May 2025. However, it is remarkable that he is being discussed after his death. While 'Kantara Chapter 1', a film based on religious and mythological tales, is a serious film, Rakesh Poojary played a comedic character named 'Peppe' in it. His portrayal made the audience unable to contain their laughter. Peppe, with his comic timing, managed to make the audience laugh amidst the fear, compelling them to burst into laughter.