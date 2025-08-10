10 August 2025,

Sunday

Entertainment

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Gets ‘Rakhi Ultimatum’ from Huma Qureshi’s Mom

This Raksha Bandhan special episode of Kapil Sharma's show, currently streaming on Netflix, featured Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem alongside Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty in a laughter-filled episode. However, an incident during the show led to Huma's mother issuing a public threat to Kapil. This threat has since gone viral on social media.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Kapil Shamra Show
The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show (Photo Source: Netflix_in)

A new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' has aired on Netflix, featuring a Raksha Bandhan special. The episode included Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, along with Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, who shared laughter and secrets. The atmosphere heated up when Huma Qureshi's mother openly threatened Kapil Sharma, leaving the audience shocked.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's Entry on the Show

It's well-known that Kapil Sharma often jokes and flirts with the actresses who appear on his show. He comments on their beauty and looks in his humorous style, which the audience enjoys. In the latest episode, when Huma Qureshi entered with her brother Saqib Saleem, Kapil was immediately smitten. Kapil said to Huma, "Huma, you look very beautiful today." Huma replied, “Whenever I come on this show, Kapil's flirting comes out naturally. That's why I've brought a gift for him, a Rakhi.” Huma brought a large Rakhi for Kapil, explaining that it was from all the actresses who have appeared on the show. Kapil jokingly gave the Rakhi to his team, saying, "Go bury this in the mud."

Huma's Mother Threatens Kapil Sharma

Amidst the laughter, after Kapil enquired about the well-being of Shilpa and Shamita's mother, he asked about Huma's mother. In response, Huma's mother threatened Kapil, saying, “Kapil, I've noticed that every time my daughter is on your show, you flirt with her. Now that my daughter has brought you a Rakhi, why aren't you tying it? Today, you will tie the Rakhi in front of me, or there will be consequences!” This shocked everyone on set, including Kapil, Huma, Saqib, Shilpa, Shamita, Siddhu Paaji, and Archana Puran Singh. Kapil looked at Huma and Saqib and said, "Huma, your mother is a gangster!"

Audience Reaction

The audience loved Huma's mother's roasting of Kapil. They laughed heartily. It's important to remember this is a comedy show, and Huma's mother's threat was a joke. She added, "Kapil, I'm a huge fan of yours, and I came here with my children to see you." She also praised his work.

The banter between Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi's mother is being widely appreciated and discussed on social media.

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 11:48 am

