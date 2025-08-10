The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Gets ‘Rakhi Ultimatum’ from Huma Qureshi’s Mom

It's well-known that Kapil Sharma often jokes and flirts with the actresses who appear on his show. He comments on their beauty and looks in his humorous style, which the audience enjoys. In the latest episode, when Huma Qureshi entered with her brother Saqib Saleem, Kapil was immediately smitten. Kapil said to Huma, "Huma, you look very beautiful today." Huma replied, “Whenever I come on this show, Kapil's flirting comes out naturally. That's why I've brought a gift for him, a Rakhi.” Huma brought a large Rakhi for Kapil, explaining that it was from all the actresses who have appeared on the show. Kapil jokingly gave the Rakhi to his team, saying, "Go bury this in the mud."