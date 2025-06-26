Karan Johar's Viral Birthday Wish for Arjun Kapoor

Karan Johar’s Viral Social Media Note Karan Johar shared a photo of Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram story, in which he is seen in an all-black look. This picture is probably from Karan’s show, Koffee With Karan. Along with the picture, Karan wrote a sweet message. Congratulating Arjun, Karan wrote: “To the most fun human being and the best friend, with lots of love from the heart… Happy Birthday, Fubu. May this year be your best yet.” He also shared a heart emoji.

viral on social media Nickname Revealed For fans, the most special part of this post was that Karan wished Arjun a happy birthday using the nickname 'Fubu'. This name was not known to many and had not been revealed in any screen appearance or interview until now. However, Arjun's close friends call him by this name.