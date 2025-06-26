scriptKaran Johar's Viral Birthday Wish for Arjun Kapoor | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Karan Johar's Viral Birthday Wish for Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor received a special and humorous birthday greeting from Karan Johar, which is going viral on social media. Read the full story.

Jun 26, 2025 / 02:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Fans have showered him with birthday wishes on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar also extended his birthday greetings to Arjun in a special and humorous way, which has gone viral on social media.

Karan Johar’s Viral Social Media Note

Karan Johar shared a photo of Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram story, in which he is seen in an all-black look. This picture is probably from Karan’s show, Koffee With Karan. Along with the picture, Karan wrote a sweet message. Congratulating Arjun, Karan wrote: “To the most fun human being and the best friend, with lots of love from the heart… Happy Birthday, Fubu. May this year be your best yet.” He also shared a heart emoji.
Nickname Revealed

For fans, the most special part of this post was that Karan wished Arjun a happy birthday using the nickname ‘Fubu’. This name was not known to many and had not been revealed in any screen appearance or interview until now. However, Arjun’s close friends call him by this name.

