Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav Win Laughter Chefs Season 2

Laughter Chefs Season 2 Winner: Laughter Chefs Season 2 has found its winner! The first season was immensely loved by the audience, and the second season also entertained people tremendously. Now, the winner's name has been revealed. The pair of Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav has won the Season 2 trophy. Ali Goni and Reem Shaikh were the first runners-up. They received diamond stars from the show for being runners-up.
Laughter Chefs Season 2 was hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Karan Kundrra, the winner, joined Season 2 midway. He replaced Abdu Rozik and formed a pair with Elvish Yadav. From the moment they arrived, they won everyone's hearts with their cooking and chemistry. However, the journey to the finale wasn't easy for them. Ali and Reem were at the top until the semi-finals, but in the final round, Karan-Elvish turned the tables and won the trophy.
Karan Kundrra, the winner of Laughter Chefs Season 2, spoke to a portal. During this conversation, he said, “Season 1 ended abruptly; there was no winner. We didn't know what the show would be like. It was a filler show that unexpectedly became a hit. This time there were 16 contestants, so there was some confusion, but I had to be a part of this show again because it's like therapy for me. During this show, I stepped into a kitchen for the first time, and I thoroughly enjoyed the cooking process.”
Karan further added, “Shooting the show is much more fun. What you see on screen is only 40-50 minutes, but we shoot for 16 hours, so imagine how much fun we had. I was shooting in Dubai and didn't miss a single day. After shooting day and night, I would catch a 3:30 AM flight and come here. I didn't even feel tired; the contestants from both seasons were so fantastic.”