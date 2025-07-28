Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav Win Laughter Chefs Season 2

Karan Kundrra, the winner of Laughter Chefs Season 2, spoke to a portal. During this conversation, he said, “Season 1 ended abruptly; there was no winner. We didn't know what the show would be like. It was a filler show that unexpectedly became a hit. This time there were 16 contestants, so there was some confusion, but I had to be a part of this show again because it's like therapy for me. During this show, I stepped into a kitchen for the first time, and I thoroughly enjoyed the cooking process.”