Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s Dance on 13-Year-Old Song Goes Viral

A video of Kareena Kapoor is rapidly going viral. In it, Kareena is seen dancing to a 13-year-old song.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Dance
Kareena Kapoor (Image: Video Screenshot)

Kareena Kapoor Video: Bollywood's hot and glamorous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan always remains in the headlines. Now, she is trending on social media for her dance. This dance video of hers is going viral everywhere. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the inauguration ceremony of a jewellery store in Birmingham, England, where she looked stunning in a shimmery saree. Pictures from the event went viral on social media, but a dance video from the same event has become a topic of discussion.

Kareena Kapoor's Dance Video Goes Viral

The dance video of Kareena Kapoor that is going viral shows her grooving to the song 'Fevicol Se' from the film 'Dabangg'. She flawlessly performed the song's famous steps, and her expressions were also captivating. Everyone present at the event was seen enjoying the moment, clapping and cheering. People are now commenting on the video, praising Kareena Kapoor Khan, while others are questioning the choice of song.

Questions Raised on Song Choice

Kareena's video has received mixed reactions. While many people praised her dance, others criticised the choice of song. One user wrote, "The choice of song was not appropriate for such an event." Another wrote, "She has many other good songs that could have been played at a jewellery event." A third wrote, "There was no need for this." Another user wrote, "Kareena, you are still as beautiful as you were before."

Another wrote, "We are mesmerized by your dance." However, some even went so far as to say, "This doesn't suit the Nawab's wife." Despite all this, Kareena's popularity at the event was evident. Fans chanted her name, took pictures, and showered her with love.

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 01:55 pm

English News / Entertainment / Kareena Kapoor’s Dance on 13-Year-Old Song Goes Viral
