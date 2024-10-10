Kareena Kapoor made a shocking revelation about sister Karishma In The Kapil Sharma Show

Worked With Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Kareena about Karishma’s first Bollywood crush. Kareena replied that she thought it was Salman Khan. Kareena’s answer left her sister Karishma surprised too. It is worth noting that Karishma and Salman Khan have worked together in several films in the 1990s, including Judwaa, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Krishna Abhishek came as Govinda In the Kapil Sharma show, actor and comedian Krishna Abhishek also came in the role of his uncle Govinda, who had recently got injured in the leg. While talking to Krishna, Karishma also revealed that she used to finish shooting songs with Govinda in one day to save costs.