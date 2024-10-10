Kareena Kapoor made a shocking revelation about sister Karishma In The Kapil Sharma Show

scriptKareena Kapoor made a shocking revelation about sister Karishma In The Kapil Sharma Show | Latest News | Patrika News
Kareena Kapoor has made a shocking revelation about her sister Karishma Kapoor.

MumbaiOct 10, 2024 / 12:04 pm

Patrika Desk

करीना कपूर- करिश्मा कपूर

Bollywood’s sibling duo Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are quite popular. Both sisters will also be seen in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The trailer of this episode has also been released, in which both sisters have made several revelations and added a dash of comedy. During this, Kareena Kapoor has also revealed something about Karishma Kapoor that will leave you surprised.

Worked With Salman Khan

On The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Kareena about Karishma’s first Bollywood crush. Kareena replied that she thought it was Salman Khan. Kareena’s answer left her sister Karishma surprised too. It is worth noting that Karishma and Salman Khan have worked together in several films in the 1990s, including Judwaa, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Krishna Abhishek came as Govinda

In the Kapil Sharma show, actor and comedian Krishna Abhishek also came in the role of his uncle Govinda, who had recently got injured in the leg. While talking to Krishna, Karishma also revealed that she used to finish shooting songs with Govinda in one day to save costs.

