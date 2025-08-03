3 August 2025,

Sunday

Kartik Aaryan's Team Responds After Pakistan Event Controversy

Kartik Aaryan is currently in the headlines regarding an event in Pakistan. While he faced opposition, his team has now released a statement.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

Kartik Aaryan Pakistan Event: Superstar Kartik Aaryan, who is set to appear in several new films, is making headlines for an invitation to attend an event at a Pakistani restaurant. The matter escalated when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a stern warning, urging Aaryan not to attend. Aaryan's team has now responded to the controversy. Let's delve into the details and understand their clarification.

Kartik Aaryan's Team Clarifies

The controversy surrounding Kartik Aaryan involves an event scheduled for 15 August in Houston, USA, with Aaryan's name linked to it. FWICE's letter stated that the event is organised by 'Agaaz Restaurant and Catering,' a Pakistani company owned by Shaukat Maredia. The event's connection to Pakistan's Independence Day fueled FWICE's opposition, leading them to appeal to Aaryan to distance himself. This sparked a social media frenzy, with widespread calls for the actor to disassociate from the event.

Removal of Content Requested

Addressing the controversy, Kartik Aaryan's team issued a statement clarifying that Aaryan has no involvement in the event. They confirmed that Aaryan never confirmed his participation and have requested the organisers to remove his images and name from promotional materials. Essentially, Aaryan has distanced himself from the event, suggesting a resolution to the matter.

FWICE Warns Kartik Aaryan

FWICE's letter explicitly stated that the Indian film and television industry should maintain distance from any events or artists associated with Pakistan, particularly in light of recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where several Indian citizens lost their lives, attributed to Pakistan-supported terrorist groups.

Published on:

03 Aug 2025 04:42 pm

