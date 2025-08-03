Kartik Aaryan's Team Responds After Pakistan Event Controversy

The controversy surrounding Kartik Aaryan involves an event scheduled for 15 August in Houston, USA, with Aaryan's name linked to it. FWICE's letter stated that the event is organised by 'Agaaz Restaurant and Catering,' a Pakistani company owned by Shaukat Maredia. The event's connection to Pakistan's Independence Day fueled FWICE's opposition, leading them to appeal to Aaryan to distance himself. This sparked a social media frenzy, with widespread calls for the actor to disassociate from the event.