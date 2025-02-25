Katrina Kaif Performs Ganga Aarti in Saffron at Maha Kumbh 2025

Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon’s Maha Kumbh Journey Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon participated in a special religious event during Mahakumbh. Katrina travelled to Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. During this time, Katrina wore a light pink traditional outfit. She was seen in saffron during the Ganga Aarti. Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon at Maha Kumbh 2025 Raveena Tandon, along with her daughter Rasha Thadani, also participated in Mahakumbh. Like Katrina, she received the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Raveena mentioned that she would be going to Kashi afterwards to celebrate Mahashivratri. This actress is none other than the famous 90s actress Raveena Tandon, who arrived with her daughter Rasha Thadani.Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon participated in a special religious event during Mahakumbh. Katrina travelled to Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. During this time, Katrina wore a light pink traditional outfit. She was seen in saffron during the Ganga Aarti.Raveena Tandon, along with her daughter Rasha Thadani, also participated in Mahakumbh. Like Katrina, she received the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Raveena mentioned that she would be going to Kashi afterwards to celebrate Mahashivratri.

Bollywood Celebrities at Maha Kumbh Besides Katrina and Raveena, several other Bollywood celebrities attended Mahakumbh. Preity Zinta also marked her presence at Mahakumbh and shared a picture, writing, “All roads lead to Maha Kumbh.” Furthermore, stars like Vidyut Jammwal, Sonali Bendre, Bani Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Chandan Roy have also attended Maha Kumbh and taken a dip in the holy waters.