Katrina Kaif Performs Ganga Aarti in Saffron at Maha Kumbh 2025

Katrina Kaif at Maha Kumbh: Maha Kumbh, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, continues to attract devotees and celebrities alike. This year, Vicky Kaushal’s wife and famous actress Katrina Kaif also participated in Maha Kumbh. She took part in the Ganga Aarti, a significant part of her religious journey. Another actress also drew attention at Maha Kumbh.
This actress is none other than the famous 90s actress Raveena Tandon, who arrived with her daughter Rasha Thadani.
Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon’s Maha Kumbh Journey
Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon participated in a special religious event during Mahakumbh. Katrina travelled to Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. During this time, Katrina wore a light pink traditional outfit. She was seen in saffron during the Ganga Aarti. Raveena Tandon, along with her daughter Rasha Thadani, also participated in Mahakumbh. Like Katrina, she received the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Raveena mentioned that she would be going to Kashi afterwards to celebrate Mahashivratri.
Bollywood Celebrities at Maha Kumbh
Besides Katrina and Raveena, several other Bollywood celebrities attended Mahakumbh. Preity Zinta also marked her presence at Mahakumbh and shared a picture, writing, “All roads lead to Maha Kumbh.” Furthermore, stars like Vidyut Jammwal, Sonali Bendre, Bani Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Chandan Roy have also attended Maha Kumbh and taken a dip in the holy waters.
Maha Kumbh 2025
Maha Kumbh commenced on 13 January 2025 in Prayagraj and will conclude on 26 February 2025, on Mahashivratri. This fair is a significant symbol of religious faith and culture, attracting millions of devotees. Many prominent Bollywood personalities connected with their roots and gained a spiritual experience this year.